After transferring from Wake Forest to Georgia on Jan. 10, quarterback Jamie Newman has decided to opt out of this upcoming football season to prepare for the NFL draft.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Newman said the "uncertainties of this year amid a global pandemic" were factors in his decision to opt out of his final season of eligibility.
🙏🏽. #GODSPLAN pic.twitter.com/1LMOi1lydF— Jamie Newman (@jlmn12_) September 2, 2020
Newman threw for 2,868 yards and 26 touchdowns with 11 interceptions during the 2019 season for the Demon Deacons. He also rushed for 570 yards and six touchdowns.
He was the presumptive favorite to land the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback position ahead of redshirt sophomore JT Daniels and redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis, among others.
As of now, Newman is the only Georgia player to opt out of this season. Although the Bulldogs still have plenty of talent and depth at the quarterback position, the unexpected loss of Newman is likely to be felt.
Newman will begin to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, where he is projected by many NFL draft experts to be selected within the first three rounds.
"While we will miss him being part of our program, I fully support Jamie’s decision and we will continue to regard him as a Georgia Bulldog," head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement Wednesday evening. "Certainly we wish him nothing but the best in his quest for an NFL career and he knows he will always have a home at UGA."
For now, the starting position is open. Daniels, the transfer from Southern California, has yet to be fully cleared after suffering an ACL injury in the Trojans’ first game of last season, but he did participate in the Bulldogs’ scrimmage on Saturday. Mathis, who spent last season recovering from emergency brain surgery, participated on Georgia’s scout team last year but has yet to take any snaps in a game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.