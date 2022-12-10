Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finished fourth in the voting for the 2022 Heisman Trophy. USC quarterback Caleb Williams took home the award, while TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished second and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud finished third. The results were announced on Saturday night at a ceremony in New York City.
Williams has passed for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns with just four interceptions this season, adding 372 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. USC is 11-2 this season and lost to Utah in the Pac-12 championship.
Bennett has passed for 3,425 and 20 touchdowns with six interceptions this season, adding seven rushing touchdowns. The Bulldogs are 13-0 and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.
Bennett was the first Heisman finalist for Georgia football since running back Garrison Hearst finished third in the award race in 1992.
With the Heisman results decided, Bennett will turn his focus to the Peach Bowl. Georgia is set to take on No. 4 Ohio State on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m., with the winner advancing to the national championship.