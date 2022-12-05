Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has been named one of the four finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding college football player each season.
The other three finalists are USC quarterback Caleb Williams, TCU quarterback Max Duggan and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud as the finalists.
The winner of the award will be announced this Saturday night on ESPN at 8 p.m., with the finalists set to be in attendance at the ceremony in New York.
In 13 games this season, Bennett has passed for 3,425 and 20 touchdowns with six interceptions, adding seven touchdowns on the ground. He has led Georgia to a 13-0 record and the No. 1 ranking heading into the College Football Playoff
Bennett commented on being named a finalist on Monday night.
“I don’t even know what to think right now,” Bennett said. “We have a lot of good players who make me look good. It’s special. This honor is all about my teammates and this team. I wouldn’t be here if we didn’t have the team that we have. This honor is for them. I understand what Coach Smart means when he says that success comes to those who don’t look for it or are too busy working to look for it. I have never thought about the Heisman. I just wanted to play quarterback at Georgia. I just wanted to play football. I’m thinking of the players and people who have been in this with me. Regardless of who wins, it’s a huge honor to be in this group. The wideouts, tight ends, running backs, offensive line, defense, coaches – I wouldn’t have this opportunity without them so a ton of gratitude for them.”
Georgia hasn’t had a player finish in the top five of Heisman voting since Garrison Hearst finished third in 1992.
The last time a Bulldog won the award was Herschel Walker in 1982. Walker rushed for 1,752 yards and 16 touchdowns that year.
Frank Sinkwich was the first Georgia player to win the award for his performance during 1942 season, when he rushed for 795 yards and passed for 1,392 yards, leading the Bulldogs to a Rose Bowl win.