Georgia wide receiver Adonai “AD” Mitchell has entered the transfer portal, per a report by DawgsHQ’s Jake Rowe.
Mitchell played 15 games in Georgia’s 2021 championship season, catching 29 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns — including a pivotal touchdown reception in the national championship against Alabama. The 6-foot-4 sophomore saw his second season shortened by injuries, though he still caught touchdown passes in both of Georgia’s College Football Playoff victories.
Mitchell’s reasons for entering the transfer portal are unknown. He is originally from Missouri City, Texas, causing some to speculate that he could return to his home state. Additionally, he played his final season of high school football in Tennessee, leaving that as a possible option as well. He is the second Georgia receiver to enter the transfer portal this offseason, following Dominick Blaylock in his exit. Georgia has also lost three tight ends to the portal: Arik Gilbert, Brett Seither and Ryland Goede.
Georgia has several players who might help replicate Mitchell’s offensive production — during his injury, Ladd McConkey stepped up as the leading option in Georgia’s wide receiver room. McConkey will return to Athens for the 2023 season, and could see a similar role in the offense. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was one player who stepped up during Mitchell's injury — he could see his usage increased without Mitchell in the rotation. Arian Smith, who caught a 76-yard touchdown in the Peach Bowl, could also be featured heavily in the offense.
Georgia brought in a pair of receivers from the transfer portal. Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas are arriving from Missouri and Mississippi State, respectively, and each led their team in receiving for the 2022 season. Georgia also added three receivers in the 2023 signing class — Tyler Williams, Anthony Evans and Yazeed Haynes could all factor into the team’s offensive game plan next season.
The Bulldogs also have a number of young receiving talents who showed potential during Mitchell’s absence. Dillon Bell, Jackson Meeks and De’Nylon Morrissette are all candidates to receive increased playing time next season.
While Georgia is searching for options to help offset his loss, Mitchell will be searching for his next team.