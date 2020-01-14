Georgia football’s 2019-20 season was fraught with frustration. At the center of it was the receiving corps, which seemed to never fully develop into a cohesive and dangerous unit.

Moments like graduate transfer Lawrence Cager's 52-yard touchdown against Florida or George Pickens dominant 12-catch, 175-yard performance against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl showed the potential Georgia had at receiver. Yet, all the pass-catchers were unable to form a group that contributed simultaneously and were all on the same page with quarterback Jake Fromm.

Injuries didn’t help the Bulldogs either. Cager missed five games with a myriad of injuries, Dominick Blaylock was lost late in the year and Georgia’s depth chart at receiver was much slimmer than in years past.

Going into next season, the Bulldogs will be losing a few more pieces. Tyler Simmons, the two primary tight ends — Eli Wolf and Charlie Woerner — and Cager have all run out of eligibility. Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia have made receivers a focus in the upcoming recruiting class. The Bulldogs are bringing in five new members of the receiving corps that were rated four-stars and above. Supplement the signees with a graduate transfer tight end and all the returning receivers, and Fromm’s successor could have more than a few weapons to throw to next season. Here is a list from The Red & Black about potential targets:

George Pickens, WR

Pickens is an obvious pick. His MVP performance in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor was one of the best offensive outings of the season. His NFL-level catch radius, athleticism and speed have all contributed to him being called the second coming of A.J. Green.

He finished his freshman season leading the team with 49 receptions for 727 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He had his fair share of mishaps, however. His attitude proved to be a problem for the coaching staff as he was suspended for the first half against Georgia Tech and was ejected for fighting after his return in the third quarter. He would go on to miss the first half of the SEC championship against LSU.

Despite his rough edges, Pickens will undoubtedly be receiver No. 1 on the depth chart next season. The question remains if he can develop the chemistry with the starting quarterback similar to what he had with Fromm at the back end of the 2019-20 season.

Dominick Blaylock, WR

In the first half of the SEC championship game, Blaylock’s season came to an end when he landed awkwardly and suffered a torn ACL. He proved to be a solid target in his freshman season, with his most important contribution coming on a 51-yard touchdown in the 21-14 road win against Auburn. He finished the season with 18 receptions, 310 yards and five touchdowns. Now, he’s on the road to recovery.

It’s unclear what Blaylock’s timetable for recovery is, but there’s a chance he’ll be ready come the start of the season. If he is healthy, he’ll be a target next season.

Demetris Robertson, WR

Robertson — a native of Savannah, Georgia — decided to move closer to home after spending his first two seasons at Cal. He earned multiple All-Freshman honors while at Cal and looked like he would turn into a crucial member of Georgia’s receiving corps.

After a disappointing first season with the Bulldogs, Robertson started to settle in this past season. He finished tied for third on the team with 30 receptions for 333 yards. He added three touchdowns and showed some versatility on a few rushing attempts as well. Coming into next season, Robertson could take the next step as a game-changing receiver for the Bulldogs. Similar to the other members of the receiving corps, he’ll need to get on the same page with Georgia’s next starting quarterback to truly make an impact.

Darnell Washington, TE

Washington is a recent addition to next season’s offense, signing his national letter of intent on Jan. 2. Once he makes his way onto the field for Georgia, his presence will be felt. Standing at 6-foot-7.5 and 261 pounds, Washington could be a scheme-changer for the Bulldogs.

Georgia uses its tight ends as blockers for the majority of the time, slipping out for passes on play-action. With Washington, that could all change. His pass-catching ability and athleticism could allow offensive coordinator James Coley to switch up plays and use the five-star recruit in a variety of ways.