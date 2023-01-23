On Jan. 23, Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas was arrested and booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m.
Thomas was arrested for a charge of misdemeanor battery-family violence and a felony charge of false imprisonment. As of this writing, his bond has not been placed. Further details of the incident aren’t immediately available.
Thomas — a 6-foot-2 receiver out of Eufaula, Alabama — is one of Georgia’s most recent acquisitions. He transferred to the team in December, after spending his first two years playing for Mississippi State. In 2022, he led the team in receiving, catching 44 passes for 626 yards and seven touchdowns.
Georgia’s wide receiver room has experienced massive changes over the past few weeks, including the losses of AD Mitchell, Dominick Blaylock and Kearis Jackson. Thomas and fellow newcomer Dominic Lovett figured to slot in immediately and offset some of those absences.
“We knew about those kids coming out of high school, think a lot of them,” head coach Kirby Smart said of the incoming transfers. “They performed at a high level in our conference, and I think they’ll challenge and compete with the rest of our roster and be competitive wideouts, which is important in this conference.”