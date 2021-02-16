Since receiving a warrant for his arrest on Feb. 11, Georgia football wide receiver Demetris Robertson was charged with interference of government property on Tuesday afternoon and subsequently booked into the Henry County Jail, per the Athens Banner-Herald.
Robertson’s charge is a result of a University of Georgia police investigation of a stolen parking boot at the East Campus Parking Deck between Feb. 5-8. The fifth-year senior’s charge is a felony and the damage done to the tire boot was listed by university police as valued at $725.
After being booked into the jail early Tuesday afternoon, Robertson was released on $1,050 in bonds about an hour later, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
The felony charge is Robertson’s second run-in with the police since the fall, when he was issued a citation for failing to report hitting an unattended vehicle in the Ikon student apartment complex’s parking lot.
The university has not responded for comment on the arrest as of press time. Robertson is returning to Georgia for a sixth collegiate season, taking advantage of the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility offered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.