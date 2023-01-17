Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock has entered the transfer portal, according to a report by Rusty Mansell of Dawgs247.
Blaylock spent four years with Georgia, catching 18 passes for 310 yards and five touchdowns in his freshman campaign. The remainder of his career was derailed by health issues, as he suffered ACL injuries in back-to-back seasons, missing much of the 2020 and 2021 schedule. Blaylock recorded 227 receiving yards and a touchdown in 2022, his first full season back from injury.
Blaylock is the second Georgia receiver to depart the team this offseason. His former teammate, Kearis Jackson, declared for the NFL draft on Jan. 14. Georgia has also lost three tight ends — Ryland Goede, Brett Seither and Arik Gilbert — to the transfer portal.
Those losses are offset by some of the additions that the Bulldogs have made on offense. Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas both transferred to Georgia after leading their respective teams in receiving last season. The team also brought in three four-star receivers in the 2023 signing class: Tyler Williams, Anthony Evans and Yazeed Haynes.
Current Georgia receivers such as AD Mitchell and Ladd McConkey could also be featured heavily in next season’s offense, should they choose to remain in Athens. In the meantime, Blaylock will look to find a new team elsewhere — possibly one a less crowded receivers' room.