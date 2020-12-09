200909_AJW_FB_practice_008.jpg

Georgia receiver Makiya Tongue (19) during the Bulldogs’ practice session in Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo Tony Walsh/ UGA Sports Comm)

 Tony Walsh

Redshirt freshman receiver Makiya Tongue became Georgia's fourth offensive player to seek a transfer for next season. Tongue made his announcement via Twitter on Wednesday.

The former four-star recruit from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, appeared in three games in 2019 but has not seen any action this season. He joins quarterback D'Wan Mathis, tight end Kolby Wyatt and wide receiver Trey Blount in deciding to transfer.