Redshirt freshman receiver Makiya Tongue became Georgia's fourth offensive player to seek a transfer for next season. Tongue made his announcement via Twitter on Wednesday.
Gods plan. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/2tOnEQDoiU— M T 9 (@makiyatongue) December 9, 2020
The former four-star recruit from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, appeared in three games in 2019 but has not seen any action this season. He joins quarterback D'Wan Mathis, tight end Kolby Wyatt and wide receiver Trey Blount in deciding to transfer.
