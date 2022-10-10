Georgia has risen back to the No. 1 spot in the most recent top 25 rankings from The Associated Press.
The Bulldogs remained undefeated this weekend, beating Auburn 42-10 in Sanford Stadium. Alabama formerly held the position, but after escaping Texas A&M with a 24-20 victory, the Crimson Tide fell to no. 3 in this week’s poll. Ohio State, sitting at 6-0 and coming off a 49-20 win against Michigan State, filled in the vacant No. 2 spot.
This is the second time this season that the Bulldogs have moved into the No. 1 ranking, previously ascending to first place after the game versus Samford. The team maintained its hold until the close call against Missouri, when Alabama retook No. 1.
Georgia will have a chance to solidify its place at the top of the ladder when Vanderbilt comes to Athens on Oct. 15.