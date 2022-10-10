10082022_CJH_UGAFBvAUB-32.jpg

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs with the ball. The University of Georgia football team ended the game against the Auburn University football team 42-10 on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Cassidy Hettesheimer)

 Cassidy Hettesheimer

Georgia has risen back to the No. 1 spot in the most recent top 25 rankings from The Associated Press.

The Bulldogs remained undefeated this weekend, beating Auburn 42-10 in Sanford Stadium. Alabama formerly held the position, but after escaping Texas A&M with a 24-20 victory, the Crimson Tide fell to no. 3 in this week’s poll. Ohio State, sitting at 6-0 and coming off a 49-20 win against Michigan State, filled in the vacant No. 2 spot.

This is the second time this season that the Bulldogs have moved into the No. 1 ranking, previously ascending to first place after the game versus Samford. The team maintained its hold until the close call against Missouri, when Alabama retook No. 1.

Georgia will have a chance to solidify its place at the top of the ladder when Vanderbilt comes to Athens on Oct. 15.

John is a contributor for the sports desk at The Red & Black, where he has covered UGA's hockey club and football program. He is a junior at the university, pursuing a degree in journalism and a certificate from the Carmical Sports Media Institute.

