Georgia has released five-star running back Zachary Evans from his National Letter of Intent. Evans signed with Georgia in December but was planning on announcing his decision during the Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 2. He did not end up making that announcement.
It is still uncertain when Evans will make a decision on his future school. He will once again have a plethora of schools to choose from, and as of now, Texas A&M has the highest chance to grab Evans per the 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction.
However, Evans will not be able to sign another Letter of Intent during this current stage of the recruiting cycle, according to NCAA regulations. He may verbally commit, but he won’t be tied to the program by official paperwork.
Evans currently ranks as the No. 1 running back and No. 14 overall prospect in the 2020 class, per the 247Sports Composite. He would’ve been the fourth five-star recruit in the Bulldogs’ 2020 class.
Evans’ decision now means that four-star Kendall Milton is the only running back in Georgia’s 2020 recruiting class at the moment. Milton will join current running backs Zamir White, James Cook and Kenny McIntosh to be featured in Georgia’s backfield for the 2020-21 season since D'Andre Swift declared for the NFL draft.
