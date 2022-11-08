Following a 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers last Saturday in Sanford Stadium, the Georgia Bulldogs climbed from No. 3 to No. 1 in the second College Football Playoff ranking of the 2022 season. In the AP poll, Georgia remains in the No. 1 spot.
Following No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, and No. 4 TCU, Tennessee, the top one-loss team, dropped from No. 1 to No. 5. After losing to LSU 32-31 last weekend, Alabama dropped three spots to No. 9, while LSU rose three spots to No. 7.
The top four teams remain undefeated with each 9-0.
The SEC has six teams in the top 25 with Ole Miss at No. 11 and Kentucky at No. 24.
Georgia will look to stay on top this weekend after its SEC matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville. The game is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET.