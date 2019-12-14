Georgia football’s James Cook was arrested early Saturday morning on a misdemeanor open container violation and driving without a valid license, according to the Athens-Clarke County booking report.
Cook, a sophomore running back from Miami, Florida, was booked at 1:46 a.m. Saturday morning and released at 2:57 a.m. after posting bond. The total bail bond amount was $2,000, according to the report.
Cook played in all 13 games in 2019, totaling 176 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns. He also accumulated 132 yards on 16 receptions.
Cook was the second-leading rusher behind Brian Herrien in Georgia’s 37-10 SEC championship game loss to LSU on Dec. 7, accumulating 23 yards on five carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.