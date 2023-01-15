Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh officially declared for the NFL draft on Jan. 14, following Georgia’s national championship celebration. McIntosh made the announcement via social media.
McIntosh played a vital role in Georgia’s offense during the 2022 season, racking up over 1,300 total yards and topping off his contributions with by adding 10 rushing touchdowns to his career total. McIntosh’s dynamic ability as both a rusher and a receiver makes him one of the more intriguing running back prospects in the upcoming draft, distinguishing him from the other members of the class.
McIntosh spent much of his career waiting behind running backs such as Zamir White and James Cook. When his time finally came to showcase his talents, McIntosh took the opportunity and ran with it.
“I’ve really been prepared for this moment to come,” McIntosh said in September. “Thank God for me to finally get here and get the opportunity to just go out there and showcase my talent.”
McIntosh was hampered by injuries at points throughout the season — notably dealing with a bruised quad during the 26-22 comeback victory against Missouri — though he still managed to put together the most productive year of his collegiate career.
That production will be difficult to replace, though Georgia has never struggled to find talent at the running back position. Branson Robinson is one candidate to have an increased role next season. Robinson, a freshman, scored two touchdowns in the national championship against TCU.
Kendall Milton could enter the NFL draft as well, but has already made his decision to return for his senior season. Daijun Edwards — a fellow junior that was also heavily featured in the offense this year — could also return.
Georgia will add 2023 signee Roderick Robinson III to its running back room. The four-star from San Diego, California ran for 2,378 yards and 37 touchdowns and was a 2022 MaxPreps player of the year finalist.
While his teammates return to the Bulldogs, McIntosh now looks towards the future, including the upcoming senior bowl. The running back ended his Georgia career with flair, helping the team secure its third national championship in program history. Now, he’ll turn his sights to the professional level, hoping to hear his name called at the NFL draft in April.