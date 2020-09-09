In a virtual press conference Wednesday, Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee discussed the talent looking to step up in the backfield, the leadership of his tailback front-runners and the new system under first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
Transitions in the backfield
While McGee didn’t point to one leader for the backfield this season, it’s clear that losing former tailbacks D’Andre Swift and Brian Herrien to the NFL will be a significant change for this position group.
It’s still uncertain who will step up to replace the Bulldogs’ two leading rushers, but McGee said he feels confident in the depth the position retains.
Redshirt sophomore Zamir White was the No. 1 overall running back in the 2018 recruiting class per the 247Sports Composite. After missing the 2018-19 season due to an ACL injury and averaging six carries per game last year, White will be looking to have a standout season this fall.
Looking to enter the mix behind Cook are four other former four-star recruits — junior James Cook, sophomore Kenny McIntosh and freshmen Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards
“I think we have a great room… all of our guys are very, very talented,” McGee said. They all bring certain qualities to the game of football. Losing D’Andre Swift was a big loss, but we definitely have five guys that are capable and will do a good job this year.”
McGee discussed his running backs’ understanding the benefits of sharing the wealth. He said the philosophy will allow guys to stay fresh and make more explosive plays while having “less mental breakdowns.”
Although still deciding where each running back will fit in the offense, McGee highlighted that everyone has to be ready to play now more than ever due to COVID-19.
“We never know what’s going to happen and that’s my process — making sure all of our guys are ready to run the football and protect our quarterback,” McGee said.
Veterans taking the torch
McGee noted that Zamir White and James Cook’s skillsets complement one another. They stand out by sharing veteran roles and distinguished themselves this offseason by learning the offense the quickest.
White and Cook have provided leadership to the room through their experience. McGee said they’re mimicking how Swift and Holyfield molded them into their current roles when they were freshman.
“Just more so from a vocal standpoint, they’re taking more of a leadership role with our younger guys,” McGee said. “They’re taking the younger guys under their wings, showing them how to take care of their bodies, how to prepare, and be the best you can be the next day.”
McGee said that he’s expecting great things from White this season after coming back from two ACL injuries. He said White has embraced the setbacks and focused on proving himself.
“First off, Zamir’s a great kid,” McGee said. “He’s had some tough upbringings throughout his life, and he’s been an overcomer. That’s the expectation, he’s never down, always very upbeat, and his hard work has been recognized by his peers along with the coaching staff.”
Monken and the O-line
The running back room will operate under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. McGee said changes in offensive philosophy will be a “wait and see deal,” but that Georgia will be a “balanced football team.”
“Coach Monken’s a great offensive mind,” McGee said. “He brings a lot of knowledge, experience … he has done it on the NFL level, college level, at a successful rate, so we’re in great hands as far as that’s concerned.”
Another new aspect from the running back group will be playing behind a new group of offensive lineman under coach Matt Luke. Cohesion will be important as these groups work hand-in-hand, and McGee said both groups are continuing to achieve that unity before Georgia’s season opener on Sep. 26.
“I think our offensive line will be fine,” McGee said. “I think we’re all a work in progress at every position, and I think that’s what camp is for, and that’s what we’re gearing our efforts toward… I see us being a very good offense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.