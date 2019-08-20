The preseason accolades keep rolling in for Georgia left tackle Andrew Thomas.

The 6-foot-5, 320 pound junior from Lithonia, Georgia, was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team on Tuesday.

Thomas has also been nominated to the the Outland Trophy watch list (an award for the best interior offensive lineman) and the media All-SEC first team.

Junior running back D'Andre Swift, who rushed for 1,049 yards and 10 touchdowns last year, was named to the second team along with senior kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.

Two other SEC players were named to the offensive first team: Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy and Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. Five SEC players made it onto the defensive first team, including two Alabama players (junior linebacker Dylan Moses and senior tackle Raekwon Davis).

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was named to the All-America second team All-America. He was also named to the media preseason SEC first team, while Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm was nominated to the preseason second team in the SEC.