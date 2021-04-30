Former Georgia outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari was selected by the New York Giants with the 50th pick of the 2021 NFL draft.
After entering the NFL draft widely expected to be a mid-to-late first-round draft selection, Ojulari’s the third former Bulldog to be selected in this year’s draft class, following cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell.
After redshirting his freshman year due to a lingering injury from high school, Ojulari made a heavy impact on Georgia’s defense for two years. As a Bulldog, he played in 27 total games. He played in every game in both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, starting in all but the 2019 SEC championship loss against LSU.
Ojulari finished with 71 career tackles and 14 sacks at Georgia. His 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss led the SEC last season.
In the 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Ojulari’s final game as a Bulldog, he was named Defensive MVP after recording four solo tackles, three of which were sacks. Two of his sacks in the Peach Bowl resulted in fumbles. His second sack ended the game with a safety, pulling Georgia to a 24-21 win over Cincinnati.
Ojulari led the team with 29 quarterback hits in 2020, which were eight more than Malik Herring and Adam Anderson. In 2019, Ojulari had 36 tackles through 14 games and led the team with 5.5 sacks and 39 quarterback hits.