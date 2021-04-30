Offensive guard Ben Cleveland was taken 94th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2021 NFL draft.
The 6-foot-6, 335-pound Cleveland is the fifth Bulldog to be selected in this year’s NFL draft.
Cleveland’s size and power project well at the next level, characteristics that have helped him secure CBS Sports’ 152nd overall ranking in this year’s draft.
Although Cleveland spent the majority of his time at Georgia as a right guard, many draft experts have projected him on either side of the line.
Over four years, Cleveland helped establish a proficient rushing attack for the Bulldogs, and in 2020, he was named second team All-America by The Athletic and All-SEC first team by the Associated Press.