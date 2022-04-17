No. 12 Georgia baseball fell to Texas A&M 23-9 Saturday night in the third game of its weekend series at Foley Field. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Home runs and walks plague Sullivan in Game 3
Sophomore Liam Sullivan pitched four innings and gave up six earned runs, all of which came in the second inning.
Sullivan was able to easily get the first two outs of the inning before Texas A&M was able to start a rally. Sullivan gave up multiple home runs, walks and had one wild pitch which fueled Texas A&M’s six run two out rally.
However, outside of the second inning Sullivan pitched well and looked more comfortable on the mound in his second start coming back from injury. Sullivan struck out four batters overall and looked more in command with his only walks coming in the second inning.
“I thought Liam (Sullivan) did a nice job settling down after they scored six in the second, and he went on to pitch two scoreless innings," head baseball coach Scott Stricklin said. "That's a good sign for him, and he got his pitch count up which is important. “
Trio of sophomores spark big bottom of the fourth for Georgia
Georgia was trailing 6-3 in Saturday’s game before a big bottom of the fourth propelled Georgia to a 9-6 at that point in the game.
Georgia was able to bring 12 batters to the plate in the inning which produced six runs off of five hits.
Sophomore Fernando Gonzalez began the inning with a walk and was able to score after senior Corey Acton hit an RBI single to left.
Fellow sophomore Corey Collins was able to drive two more runs in with a single to right field that tied the game 6-6.
Sophomore Parks Harber drove in another run for Georgia with a single to center field giving Georgia a 7-6 lead.
Fernando Gonzalez, who came up to the plate for a second time in the inning drove in an additional two runs with an RBI single to right field, making the score 9-6.
Bullpen struggles
Although Liam Sullivan wasn’t the sharpest on Saturday afternoon, he did provide Georgia with a 9-6 lead through four innings. All of his six earned runs came in the second inning.
Unfortunately for Georgia, their bullpen did not show up as they proceeded to give up 17 earned runs with five walks and 14 hits.
Sophomore Will Pearson and junior Michael Polk were the first two out of the bullpen for Georgia and they both gave up three earned runs each, with Polk failing to record an out in his outing.
Sophomore Hank Bearden struggled mightily in 1.1 innings where he gave up 10 earned runs and two walks on 17 pitches.
"We're getting ready to go through a tough stretch, but we're halfway home in this league and we're I think third in the conference at 9-6," Stricklin added. "We got Jonathan Cannon coming back next week too. “
Georgia returns to action on Tuesday April 19th against Clemson. First pitch is expected at 6:02 p.m. at Foley Field.