No. 1 ranked Georgia is 7-0 and in the midst of a bye week, preparing for the last five regular season games of 2021. The week off from a game comes at a good time for a Georgia team dealing with a slew of injuries to key players.

Head coach Kirby Smart provided updates on a number of those injured players and discussed how the Bulldogs will use the bye week to prepare for the stretch.

Quarterback JT Daniels has missed the last three games due to a lat injury. In his place, Stetson Bennett has started in four games and thrown for a combined 996 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions.

“JT’s pitch count has increased,” Smart said on Oct. 19. “He got up to 65-70 throws yesterday with [Ron Courson], pain free. He's increasing distance, getting out further, I think he can run 45 yards and hopefully I'll know more today.”

On defensive back Christopher Smith, who suffered a shoulder injury against Auburn, Smart said that he was cleared for last week and is good to play. The plan was for Smith to be in dime packages, which feature six defensive backs. However, Georgia did not get into those situations, so he was not used.

Also in the secondary, Smart said that cornerback Ameer Speed is close to returning from an ankle injury, and has started running on the injured ankle. The hope for the team is that he will return in time to play against Florida on Oct. 31.

On wide receiver Arian Smith and running back Kenny McIntosh, Smart sounded hopeful that both will return soon.

“We'll hopefully get back Arian, but he was questionable for the game, it was pain tolerance. The last few weeks he's been out, but hopefully he'll be back,” Smart said. “Kenny McIntosh is still nursing a hamstring and we hope to get him back, but he's not cleared yet.”

Lastly, Smart provided an update on injured receiver George Pickens, who tore his ACL during spring practice and hasn’t played in any of the team’s seven games so far this season. Smart did not completely rule out the possibility of Pickens suiting up against Florida after the bye week.

“There is a long-term plan. I don’t disclose timelines and that kind of stuff. Probably the week of the game we would know more,” Smart said. “We did a walk-through yesterday and he was able to do that, get signals, and get calls.”

It remains unlikely that Pickens returns for the Florida game in Jacksonville, Florida, but if Georgia can get him back at any point this season, it would represent a huge boost to an offense dealing with several injuries at receiver.

Beyond the health updates, Smart also discussed the bye week and how players who haven’t seen much playing time can make an impression on the coaching staff.

Smart used the example of Jordan Davis, who now is a regular on the Bulldogs’ defensive front. Davis didn’t play much his freshman season, but used the week off to improve and make an impression on the coaching staff.

We’re using examples like that to highlight no matter where you are now, this is an opportunity to change that,” Smart said.

Out of Georgia’s five remaining regular season games, three of them are SEC opponents as the Bulldogs look to clinch the SEC East. Georgia hosts Missouri on Nov. 6 after the Florida matchup. The Bulldogs’ final SEC road matchup will be in Knoxville, Tennessee, to take on the Volunteers.

Georgia is the only remaining undefeated team left in the conference, and atop college football. However, Smart said that he sees the bye week as an opportunity for self-scouting and improving in all areas of the team.

“This week I’m trying to sharpen our edge and get better,” Smart said. “That is what we have an opportunity to do. We have a chance to create depth and improve players. Not one player on our team would tell you they don’t need to improve, and that starts with us coaches.”