Over the weekend, four Georgia women golfers competed individually in the Reynolds Lake Oconee Invite at The Golf Course at Great Waters in Eatonton, Georgia.
“All four golfers did good things and playing competitive rounds, also gave us a few things to work on and clean up,” said head coach Josh Brewer.
Junior Caroline Craig stood out as she shot 1-under-171 in Sunday’s final round. She was one shot away from a three-way tie for the individual title, but earned the fourth place title. Craig finished the 54 hole event at 2-over-218.
“I’m happy for Caroline,” Brewer said. “She came close to getting her first win in a college golf tournament today. She’s played well in just about every tournament she’s played this season and done what we’ve asked as coaches.”
While Craig birdied hole 17, her last hole of the day, and moved into red numbers. However, she remained one stroke behind the co-medalists, East Tennessee State’s Sophie Bert and Hollie Muse and North Florida’s Mindy Herrick.
Craig’s day started at hole 18 with a Sunday’s shotgun start and was at par or better all day. She played the front side at even, mixing a birdie at hole two and a bogey at hole three with seven pars. She birdied hole 10, but gave the stroke back with a bogey at hole 14. On the last hole, Craig birdied on the 145-yard par three at hole 17.
Other Bulldogs who competed at the invite included junior Candice Mahé, freshman LoraLie Cowart and junior Céleste Dao. Cowart closed with her best round of the weekend at 1-over-73 and tied for 18th at 9-over 225. Mahé finished 24th, shooting 76 on Sunday, while Dao closed with 78 and tied for 30th at 229.
The Bulldogs will return as a team at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at Long Cove Club on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina in one week. The three day event will be televised live from 2:30-5:30 ET every day.