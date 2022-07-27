Coming off the University of Georgia’s first national title in over four decades, the celebration was short-lived and there was no time to waste when preparing for the future of the Bulldog program, led by recently extended head coach Kirby Smart.
Although it’s the summer months and fall camp has yet to start, football never stops for the coaching staff and it’s more important than ever to secure a good recruiting class for the years to come.
During the summer, Smart and company successfully recruited 11 new future Bulldogs, followed by the famous “Go Dawgs!!” tweet sent out by Kirby Smart after a commitment to the G. This currently lands Georgia the No. 3 best recruiting class in the country for 2023, as we near the six month mark until National Signing Day.
Protecting the quarterback
On June 13, interior offensive lineman Joshua Miller made the decision to decommit from Penn State University and announce his commitment to the University of Georgia. The six-foot-five 320 pound lineman from Colonial Heights, Virginia chose Georgia over other schools like Florida State, Clemson and Boston College.
Joining Miller on the interior offensive line will be Georgia native, Kelton Smith, who recently committed on July 22. The four-star recruit, who measures at six-foot-five and 300 pounds. is considered the eighth best at the position by 247Sports. Smith will help replace former Georgia commit, Ryqueze McElderry, who committed to Alabama on July 4.
Strengthening the secondary
Although the secondary hasn’t been as strong as other defensive position groups in the last few years, look for that to change soon as Georgia picked up three top prospects over the summer.
Starting on June 16, five-star recruit AJ Harris announced he plans on attending Georgia over schools like Clemson and Florida. The six-foot-one cornerback from Phenix City, Alabama is the third best cornerback in the country according to 247Sports, and will look to make an immediate impact for the team next year.
Joining AJ Harris is four-star cornerback Daniel Harris from Miami, Florida, who announced his decision on July first. According to 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins, Daniel Harris’s “rare height/speed combo could have him playing on Sundays one day.”
Most recently on July 23, 247Sports’s number two safety in the nation, Joenel Aguero announced his commitment to Georgia, despite other offers from Ohio State, Alabama, and Florida.
247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks describes Aguero as a player with a “build and play style of a hammer of a safety, but possesses the athleticism of a true corner.”
A dominant front seven
This Summer alone, Smart and defensive coordinators Will Muschamp and Gelnn Schumanm have earned the commitment of four linebackers and a three-star defensive tackle that has a lot of similarities to a recently drafted Bulldogs legend.
So far for the class of 2023, linebackers Will Snellings, CJ Allen, Troy Bowles and Raylen Wilson have all committed to be the next group of future Bulldogs.
Raylen Wilson and Troy Bowles, each from Florida, are ranked respectively as the second and third best linebackers in the country. Both committed within just one week of each other, with Wilson committing July 10, followed by Bowles’s commitment on July 16.
On July 19, Jamaal “Jah” Jarrett fooled everyone in his commitment video, initially making it seem like the four-star tackle from Greensboro, North Carolina, would be staying home and attending the University of North Carolina, before flipping and choosing Georgia.
This commitment got the attention of North Carolina native and former Bulldog star, Jordan Davis, who tweeted his welcomings to Jarrett. Aside from being from North Carolina, Jarrett has a similar frame to that of Jordan Davis, weighing 340 pounds and measuring six-foot-six.
Taking the easy three
Georgia also got the commitment of the best kicker in the country, Peyton Woodring, on June 18. The kicker from Lafayette, Louisiana will look to add to the recent run of great Bulldog kickers.
Change of direction
Arch Manning, the nation’s top recruit across all platforms, was a huge target for Smart and the Bulldogs. The quarterback from New Orleans, who hails from a famous lineage of great SEC quarterbacks, took a visit to Georgia and had great things to say about Athens and the Bulldog faithful. Ultimately, on June 23, Manning chose to play football at the University of Texas over Georgia, Alabama, Clemson and many others.
Although the decision was not what Georgia hoped for, all is not lost for Georgia.
The team will likely not pursue any of the top quarterbacks for 2023, but will look to go all in on a few 2024 names, like Jadyn Davis. Until then, the team will still be led by national champion Stetson Bennett, with plenty of depth behind him.
More recently, on July 17, Bulldog nation was undoubtedly surprised when four-star running back from Buford, Georgia, Justice Haynes, announced he would be attending Alabama instead of Georgia. This is a hard loss for Georgia because Haynes is an in-state recruit and his father, Verron Haynes, was a Georgia running back himself.
With Haynes’s decision to go to Alabama, Dell McGee, Georgia’s run game coordinator, will likely turn his attention toward 2023 running back Richard Young as he decides between schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and others.
A bright future
As the summer draws to a close and fall camp edges closer, recruiting is nowhere near over for the Bulldogs with signing day still over six months away.
However, even though the toughest roads are ahead as the Bulldogs look to defend their national title and prepare for the future, fans and coaches should be both proud and excited for the successes they had on the recruiting trail this summer.