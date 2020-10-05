Georgia doesn’t have much time to bask in its 27-6 victory over then-No. 7 Auburn. As is the case for many programs in the SEC, the Bulldogs are in the midst of their string of Top 25 matchups in this year’s 10-game, conference-only schedule, and next is undefeated, No. 14 Tennessee.
The Volunteers are bearing a much better start through the first two games of this season compared to 2019 when they fell short against both Georgia State and BYU.
A substantial reason is redshirt senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, who’s tempered early-career mistakes and turnovers in the first two weeks of this season.
Through Tennessee’s first two games, Guarantano has completed 61.1% of his passes for 449 yards and two touchdowns. His 6-foot-4, 230-pound frame has proved useful near the end zone as well, adding three touchdowns on the ground.
“I’ve always had an immense amount of respect for Jarrett. He plays the game the right way,” said head coach Kirby Smart during a virtual press conference Monday. “He’s played in some games when it was tough, when [Tennessee] didn’t have as good an offensive line up front early on. They’re a lot better now.”
Tennessee offensive coordinator Jim Chaney — who held the same position at Georgia from 2016-2018 — has apparently figured out the strength of the Volunteers’ offense, piecing together two-straight 30-point games in conference play after doing so only once last season.
It’s hard to imagine that streak will continue against Georgia. The Bulldogs have allowed more than 30 points to only LSU and Alabama over the past two seasons, and holding Auburn's formidable offense to just six points last Saturday is a fair sign of continued success ahead.
However, Tennessee possesses a more robust offensive line than what Auburn fielded two days ago, especially with its addition of former Bulldog Cade Mays this offseason.
Smart believes Tennessee will be the biggest test Georgia’s defensive front has faced in this young season.
“[Chaney and offensive line coach Will Friend] will put together a physical run plan and they always do,” Smart said. “They’re gonna find ways to run the ball. They’re committed to the run, in which you gotta be in the SEC, and they have some good players up there.”
While the Bulldogs have won their last three meetings with Tennessee, familiarity with Guarantano is limited. He was Tennessee’s starter against Georgia in 2017 and 2018, but his five attempted passes in a reserve role against the Bulldogs in 2019 marked his fewest attempts of the season.
Guarantano’s stats show improvement since then, that’s why he’s Tennessee’s starter right now. The Bulldogs appear to agree.
“Jarrett Guarantano, he definitely has improved since last season,” said junior safety Christopher Smith. “Him and that offense, they’ve really been clicking. They have the longest win-streak in the SEC, so we’re definitely gonna have to get at it at practice today and prepare for those guys.”
