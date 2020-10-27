Against Alabama on Oct. 17, Georgia’s defense allowed the most rushing yards in a single game since giving up 163 yards to Kentucky last October. On Saturday, the Wildcats will try to do it again while hosting Georgia in Lexington, Kentucky.
The Wildcats have averaged more than three times as many run plays than pass plays per game over their 2-3 start to this season. Unlike the Crimson Tide, whose only threat in the backfield is running back Najee Harris, Kentucky employs three rushers with between 45 and 61 total carries — quarterback Terry Wilson and running backs Christopher Rodriguez Jr. and Asim Rose.
But in a virtual press conference Tuesday night, head coach Kirby Smart said the Bulldogs can’t have tunnel vision when it comes to stopping Kentucky’s offense.
“I definitely think you have to stop the run when you play Kentucky first and foremost,” Smart said. “Then I’m sure they’re over there searching for ways to increase the passing game … because they know they can’t be one dimensional.”
Despite being a run-first team two years ago as well, a Wilson-led Kentucky offense put up 226 pass yards to 84 yards on the ground. Kentucky scored once both ways in its 34-17 defeat.
Since then, very little has changed in the Kentucky backfield. All four of Kentucky’s leading rushers and leading scorers from 2018 have stuck around, and they’re collectively still looking for their first career win against Smart’s Bulldogs.
“I know coaches on Kentucky’s staff,” Smart said. “They’ll have their team ready to play.”
While never a top offense in the SEC, Kentucky has seen its lowest offensive production in the past nine years through Weeks 1 to 5 this fall. Its 307.8 yards per contest puts the team second to last in the conference.
Yet that doesn’t mean the Wildcats’ backfield trio of Wilson, Rodriguez and Rose isn’t a threat. Even though opponents know the rush is coming, they’ve accounted for more than half of Kentucky’s total yardage and 2/3 of its touchdowns.
Senior defensive lineman Malik Herring said stopping them depends on first dealing with Kentucky’s veteran front five.
“They’ve got a physical offensive line,” Herring said. “So it really starts up front with them. We just have to try to build good walls and help the backers out by filling the gaps.”
Versatility will also be key as the Wildcats vary their look between a slight and quick quarterback and stouter tailbacks.
Sophomore defensive lineman Travon Walker echoed his senior teammate on the need to plug running lanes, and said specific positions have to play their role to prevent another rushing onslaught.
‘We always talk about our anchor, our nose [guard]” Walker said. “He plays a big role in the run game. And then also on the outside, closing — if we get the edge set and have our anchor in the middle, then we’re going to be hard to run on.”
In any case, total yardage isn’t everything. Although Kentucky’s backs posted the most yards on the ground against the Bulldogs in 2019, the group couldn’t get in the end zone, and the Wildcats fell 21-0.
