Preparing for their matchup against No. 14 Tennessee on Oct. 10, Georgia offensive lineman Trey Hill and receiver Demetris Robertson spoke with the media at a virtual press conference Wednesday night about securing the snap, young receivers and more.
Snap security
Georgia had a few miscommunications that led to bad snaps in its Week 1 matchup with Arkansas. In the home opener against Auburn, however, the Bulldogs managed to clean up the exchange between quarterback and center.
“The snap is the most important thing,” said junior offensive lineman Trey Hill. “That is what you have to focus on each and every day.”
Snaps will have to be extra sharp going into a game with rain in the forecast. Georgia played in two games last season that featured impactful rain and winds, in home games against Kentucky and Texas A&M. The Bulldogs came out with wins in both games but had their share of mishandled balls.
“We have played in it before,” Hill said. “It is just a day-to-day thing with the snapping. It is a way to keep you on your toes.”
An effective run game is typically the key in bad weather games, something Georgia started slowly with, but picked up steam in its win over Auburn. The Bulldogs ran for 202 yards last week behind Zamir White’s 88 yards and two touchdowns. Clean snaps and handoffs will be a focus leading into the second home game of the season.
Young receivers step up
When Georgia lost Dominick Blaylock for the season to a torn ACL, players such as Kearis Jackson and Demetris Robertson were expected to fill bigger roles. Besides those two, the Bulldogs are seeing a few of their freshman receivers getting involved in the passing game as well.
Through the first two games, Jermaine Burton has two receptions on seven targets for 27 yards, and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint hauled in two passes on three targets for 12 yards.
“To come in and play in the SEC and to play in this pandemic, to do the things they do and with the ball skills and speed they play with, and their knowledge of the game is tremendous,” Robertson said.
Burton and Rosemy-Jacksaint were both four star recruits coming out of high school, and were the No. 82 and No. 55 prospects, respectively. Robertson expects big things from both players going forward.
“Georgia is going to have two great receivers for the next upcoming years with those guys,” Robertson said. “They are just getting better every day at practice and you guys will see it eventually.”
Harder practices, easier games
Georgia improved nearly every aspect of its game last week after a sloppy start to its season against the Razorbacks. Hill said those struggles should not have happened. The Bulldogs are working hard in practice to correct the mistakes that carried over to the game.
“Our practices are so hard they make the games much easier,” Hill said. “Our tempo, and the way we do things here at Georgia, it just makes stuff easier on game day.”
Hill said the Bulldogs have a chip on their shoulders and any criticism they take only helps in getting his offensive line and teammates ready for the upcoming game. He hopes that difficult preparation carries over into the gameplan.
