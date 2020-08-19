If Georgia makes it onto the field this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will have eight starters return to a squad that led the nation in both rushing and scoring defense in 2019. That bodes well heading into any season, but especially one in which a single positive COVID-19 test could sideline multiple players for up to two weeks.
“I would certainly say you could see [depth] rear its head faster this year than in years past based on what we’re seeing in other sports,” head coach Kirby Smart said in an Aug. 16 press conference. “We’re trying to coach like we’re going to have to play a game against an SEC rival with possibly our third or fourth guy.”
Ultimately, depth will be crucial this fall as players run the risk of contracting COVID-19 on and off the field and facing a 10-day isolation period mandated by the SEC. According to conference protocols, anyone with sustained close contact with a player who tests positive must quarantine for 14 days.
If Georgia experiences a viral outbreak, which senior associate athletic director for sports medicine Ron Courson said was likely, Smart will have to dive deeper into his roster and field players who otherwise might not have been asked to enter.
Georgia’s inside and outside linebackers are two position groups well-suited to handle such circumstances. Of 14 returning linebackers on the roster this year, seven saw action in every game last season.
“[The coaches] are going to give you reps, definitely, at practice,” sophomore inside linebacker Nakobe Dean said. “There’s not a [first] team defense. … Everybody can be useful to the defense.”
Younger players such as sophomores Nolan Smith and Dean mix well with seniors such as Jermaine Johnson and Monty Rice. Six different players could share significant playing time at outside linebacker.
Despite Georgia’s defensive prowess last year, the Bulldogs struggled to bring down opposing quarterbacks, tying for 44th in the NCAA in sacks with 31. Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari had the most sacks with 5.5, the fewest to lead the team since Trenton Thompson, Davin Bellamy and Lorenzo Carter each finished with five in 2016.
“In [every] game we didn’t reach our goal,” Ojulari said. “There’s always something we can improve on and continue to get better at. We’re still going to preach [sacks] this season.”
Dean, who recorded 25 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss as a freshman last year, said he’s growing more comfortable with his larger defensive role partly because this is his second year and partly because he has no alternative. If he wants to see significant playing time within Georgia’s deep linebacker corps, stepping up as a play-caller is a must.
The 6-feet, 220-pound sophomore said it’s easier for him to be more vocal off the field than last season, when youth made him reluctant to question his older teammates. With the loss of inside linebacker Tae Crowder to the NFL, strong voices from young players will be important for Georgia’s defense to maintain its success from last season.
“I feel like more now than ever, we could probably say anything to each other,” Dean said.
