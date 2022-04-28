Former Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 28th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Wyatt becomes Green Bay’s second first-round pick from Georgia in this year’s first round, following linebacker Quay Walker, who the Packers picked 22nd overall.
Packers’ defensive tackle Kenny Clark and Wyatt will be a formidable pair on the defensive line in Green Bay.
Wyatt played for the Bulldogs from 2018-2021, appearing in 49 games. Wyatt and fellow first-round pick Jordan Davis started at defensive tackle for Georgia’s national championship defense.
2021 was Wyatt’s best collegiate season, as he was named to the Coaches’ All-SEC First Team and to the AP All-America Second Team.
Wyatt had 39 tackles, 27 QB pressures and seven tackles for loss last season. His best game came in a victory over Arkansas, in which he had six tackles, three QB pressures and 1.5 sacks. He earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for that performance.
Wyatt becomes the fourth Bulldog selected in the first round, joining Travon Walker, Jordan Davis and Quay Walker. That breaks the record for most Georgia players selected in a first round, surpassing 2018's total of three.