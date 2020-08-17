Multiple forward steps were taken on Monday by the SEC in its attempt to play a fall football season while player health and safety concerns remain unsettled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was the first day Georgia and the additional 13 SEC teams were allowed to conduct preseason practices. After learning early Monday afternoon that the Bulldogs would begin their season on the road against Arkansas, their entire 10-game, conference-only schedule was released by the SEC Network.
Before the pandemic forced the SEC to adjust its regular season, Georgia was scheduled to begin on Sept. 7 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Virginia and close on Nov. 28 at Sanford Stadium against Georgia Tech.
The SEC has yet to publicly state that it will have a season, so while it now has a full schedule in place, further adjustments could come. But it forges forward along with the ACC and Big 12 in hopes for a fall football season while the Big Ten and Pac-12 postponed all fall sports seasons on Aug. 11.
