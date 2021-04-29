Former Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes was selected in the first round by the Green Bay Packers with the 29th overall pick. He was the first former Bulldog selected in this year's draft.
Stokes entered the draft as the No. 71 ranked player according to ESPN’s 2021 NFL Draft Player Rankings. He was rated as the 10th best cornerback in the draft, four spots behind Georgia teammate Tyson Campbell who sat at six.
Despite the cancellation of the NFL Combine, Stokes saw his draft stock rise throughout the spring after a strong outing at the Georgia pro day. His 4.29 second 40-yard dash time is the best of any cornerback in the 2021 draft class.
Stokes' speed is not the only quality that made him an enticing pick. His 6-foot-1-inch 185 pound frame allows him to hold his own stopping the run as well as in coverage on larger receivers. Stokes also caught four interceptions last season, enough to lead the Bulldogs. The corner also started 26 out of his 36 games in Athens.
Stokes' experience combined with his talent and speed prove that the corner has a high ceiling. Look for him to be fighting for a larger role as the 2021 NFL season rolls around.