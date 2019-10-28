Georgia men's tennis freshman Erik Grevelius won consecutive matches for the second day in a row to advance to the finals of the singles consolation draw Sunday afternoon at the ITA Southeast Regional Championships.
Grevelius started his day off by defeating South Florida’s Antonio Muniz 7-6 (3), 6-3. He then won his contest against SEC rival, Florida’s Andy Andrade 6-4, 4-6, 10-3.
Georgia head coach Manny Diaz said he was very pleased with Grevelius’ performance and that his staff is excited about his improvement on the court.
"Erik proved today that he's an incredible competitor and is continuing to improve as a tennis player," Georgia head coach Manuel Diaz said. "We are proud of the work he has put in and how quickly he is progressing."
Grevelius, a Stockholm native who has won 12 Swedish national championships, is set to compete in the singles consolation finals on Monday in Gainesville, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.