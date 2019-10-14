In a field with seven top-15 schools, the Georgia women's golf team finished eighth at the Stanford Intercollegiate with a 1-over 285. The highlight of the tournament was Jo Hua Hung's hole-in-one on the 166-yard third hole.
“I’ve never had one of my golfers have a hole in one in 17 years of coaching,” head coach Josh Brewer said. “It was pretty neat.”
Brewer said that he likes watching the team get better as the tournament progresses.
“Today was our best round of the tournament and our best round of the fall,” Brewer said.
Freshman Caterina Don and Hung both had strong rounds and led the team in the final 18 of the day. Don put up a 2-under 69, and Hung finished at 1- under 70. Jenny Bae and Celeste Dao’s scores also counted.
With her fourth par-or-better round in eight rounds this fall, Don came out on Sunday’s shotgun start with a birdie on holes 10, 12 and 14.
After her hole-in-one, Hung played even par on the final eight holes.
“It was a great day for us as a team and definitely should give us some momentum to get us prepared for the Bahamas in two weeks,” Brewer said.
Bae and Don tied for 23rd in the individual field with a 3-over 216 final score. Hung placed 40th at 291, Dao tied for 62nd at 225, Caroline Craig tied for 74th at 228 and Kelsey Kurnett, who competed individually, tied for 83rd at 232.
“Caterina has a résumé that [is] world class, but we know that from No. 1-5 we have golfers who can shoot at or under par every day. That fact should continue to help us build even more confidence,” Brewer said.
Arizona State won the team title at 10-under 842, finishing five shots ahead of No. 1-ranked Stanford. Southern California and Arizona both shot an 848. Oregon, Florida and UCLA also finished above Georgia.
The Bulldogs will compete next in the White Sands Invitational in Nassau, Bahamas from Oct. 28-30.
