Preparing for their matchup against No. 7 Auburn on Oct. 3, Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer and receiver Kearis Jackson spoke with the media Wednesday night about cohesion on offense, post game conversations and more.
Cohesion and urgency on offense
After a scoreless first quarter, Georgia only scored five total points in the opening half against Arkansas. The Bulldogs struggled to move the ball both on the ground and through the air. Starting quarterback D’Wan Mathis completed just eight of his 17 pass attempts for 55 yards, and Georgia relied on him to move the ball with the ground game faltering.
“I feel like we were not on the same page,” senior offensive lineman Justin Shaffer said. “This week in practice we have been on the same page, everybody is staying on to the ball, hustling to the ball. Everybody is doing the right thing.”
Georgia featured a prolific rushing attack last season, ranking fifth in the SEC with 2,463 yards. The Bulldogs lost their top two rushers from a season ago but returned redshirt sophomore Zamir White, who led the team with 71 yards on the ground against Arkansas.
Shaffer thinks the offensive needed to find its groove and push defenses around like they did last year. He said offensive line coach Matt Luke has done a good job rotating the linemen, helping with cohesion.
Post game conversations
It is not uncommon to see a quarterback struggle in his first collegiate game. Redshirt sophomore receiver Kearis Jackson made sure Mathis’ troubles did not get to him mentally by reassuring him both on the sideline and on the plane ride home.
“As a leader, it is my job and everybody else around him to make sure the quarterbacks are comfortable,” Jackson said. “And I take a toll on myself from last week. I did not feel like I did a great job making sure guys were comfortable.”
Jackson was Georgia’s leading receiver against Arkansas, hauling in six passes for 62 yards. He feels as though he still could have done more to ease his freshman quarterback into the game.
The Bulldog quarterbacks have come out with a better mindset and a renewed confidence in the practices leading up to the home meeting with Auburn. Jackson stressed it is the job of the receivers, running backs and offensive line to make sure whoever is taking snaps is comfortable. Putting the quarterbacks in better situations early will help dissuade a repeat of the offense’s stagnant start.
“This week has been different,” Jackson said. “All of the quarterbacks have come out with a better attitude wanting to get ready, wanting to get better because we all know the performance we did [last week] was unacceptable. This week, we have to go out and play fast and make sure we do everything the right way.”
Detailed routes
The change in offensive coordinator predictably brought changes in Georgia’s offensive system. Different aspects of the game are being prioritized this year, including route running technique and attention to detail.
Especially with a relatively inexperienced quarterback room, executing plays with precision is a necessity.
“Every route, every concept that we have, has to be run a certain way, and we have been doing a great job in the offseason up until this point, making sure we are doing all the small details right,” Jackson said. “Just making sure we are being in the right place at the right time.”
Georgia has not announced a starting quarterback for its matchup with Auburn, so executing near perfect routes will help ease the burden of whoever starts under center. Jackson said one thing the receivers have been working on is depth, along with the smaller details on their routes.
“We knew how last season went out, and this year we went out with a chip on our shoulder knowing that we were capable of doing whatever is given to us by the coaches,” Jackson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.