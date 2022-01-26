Georgia’s wide receiver and return specialist Kearis Jackson announced Tuesday on Twitter that he will be returning for his senior season, foregoing the NFL Draft.
Jackson made a brief Twitter statement on Tuesday afternoon simply stating, “Let’s run it back.”
Jackson appeared in all 15 games and started in two of them for Georgia this season. He finished with 16 receptions on the season for 194 yards and one touchdown. He also had 22 returns for 189 yards, averaging 8.59 on punt returns. He ranked No. 4 in the SEC and was ranked No. 19 overall in punt return average.
Early into the 2019 season, he suffered from a broken hand that resulted in him missing part of the season opener against Vanderbuilt along with three games. He was able to play in 11 out of 14 of the games that season.
In his 2020 season, he became Georgia’s leading receiver with 36 catches for three touchdowns and 514 yards and was the leading punt and kickoff returner. He set career highs against Auburn with nine receptions and 147 receiving yards. For the Tennessee and Mississippi State games, he was named one of three team captains. Also, he was UGA’s representative at the SEC Football Leadership Council and named one of three student representatives on the UGA Board of Directors.
Jackson was hampered by injuries throughout the 2021 season, specifically a rib injury during the second drive of the Georgia Tech game, which limited his ability to perform up to the standards he set in 2020.
For the Bulldogs’ offense, Jackson’s return provides much needed depth to the wide receiver room, which lost Jermaine Burton earlier this week to Alabama. Jackson will provide key leadership and experience to a relatively young receiving group which consists of Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey, Adonai Mitchell, and Kenny McIntosh.
For the upcoming season, Jackson will look to regain his production from 2020 and hopefully put up bigger numbers working his way back into the NFL Draft mix while also helping Georgia defend its National Championship.