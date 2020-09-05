Head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media virtually on Saturday following Georgia’s second team scrimmage of the preseason. Smart provided an update on the quarterback competition following graduate transfer Jamie Newman’s decision to opt out of the season, his outlook at tight end and the team’s struggle with penalties in today’s scrimmage.
The quarterback saga continues
Newman’s career at Georgia ended before it really even began when he opted out of the season Wednesday due to concerns about COVID-19. His time competing with redshirt sophomore JT Daniels, redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis, junior Stetson Bennett and freshman Carson Beck resulted in zero in-game snaps for the Bulldogs.
Smart said Daniels and Mathis shared first-team reps during Saturday’s team scrimmage and added that neither had improved enough to distance himself from the other. Mistakes have been just as present as progress.
“I mean, it almost feels like you really want a guy to assume the lead and take the lead and that hasn't happened yet,” Smart said. “They’ll have a great play or a great series and then come back with a boneheaded mistake or a turnover.”
Although Georgia is having fully-padded practices and scrimmages, the quarterbacks have worn non-contact black jerseys to lower the risk of injury. Smart said there are downsides, however, to wearing non-contact jerseys because it’s tougher to determine what would’ve happened in a game-like situation. Comparing quarterbacks, in effect, becomes a tougher process.
“D’Wan steps up to scramble today and you’re having to make a determination of ‘Did he get sacked?’ or ‘Did he not?’” Smart said. “That’s really never fair, and the only way to make it fair is to make it live.”
Daniels is still waiting to be fully cleared from his ACL injury suffered in the first week of last season while playing for Southern California. Whether he will be cleared to play Sept. 26 against Arkansas isn’t a concern for Smart yet, as he said he’s “under the assumption that’s going to happen.”
“But that’s not a complete certainty,” Smart said. “I know [senior associate athletic director] Ron Courson feels confident that he’s far enough post-operation, and he’s had enough strength in his leg to be in a good position to be able to play.”
Catching up at tight end
Like at quarterback, Smart is working to determine who will receive the bulk of playing time this season at tight end. Last year’s duo of Eli Wolf and Charlie Woerner are both gone, with freshman Darnell Washington and graduate transfer Tre’ McKitty expected to fill the void.
“I’ve been really pleased with Tre’ McKitty,” Smart said. “He is tough, he’s physical, he works, he blocks, he catches … he does a good job.”
Smart said McKitty “got a little dinged up” today and missed the last half of the scrimmage, but that the initial belief is that it’s not anything serious. As for Washington, who was the No. 2 athlete in the 2020 recruiting class per the 247Sports Composite, Smart said he’s been trying to drop weight from 273 pounds to 263 pounds.
Redshirt freshmen Ryland Goede and Brett Seither along with redshirt sophomore John Fitzpatrick were also mentioned by Smart, who feels good about his depth at the position.
“We’re trying to figure out what each one’s skillset is as we endeavor in this offense and try to figure out the best way to use those guys,” Smart said.
‘Sloppy’ play continues
Similar to last Saturday’s post-scrimmage press conference, there were many mistakes for Smart to address during his opening comments Saturday afternoon.
“We still have a long way to go,” Smart said. “To be honest, I thought we would be further along. You [normally] make a big jump from scrimmage one to scrimmage two, but [today] was sloppy.”
Smart said much of his disappointment stemmed from the number of penalties that occurred, as the team committed more infractions today than in last week’s scrimmage.
Because many schools across the SEC have announced plans for reduced stadium capacities at football games this fall, crowd noise isn’t expected to have much influence during games. Smart said that Georgia is using a silent snap count more in practice and scrimmages as they expect to use it more during games. But both the offense and defense have struggled with the adjustment so far.
“We jumped offsides on defense, I don’t know, three or four times,” Smart said. “And when the offense did go with a hard count, they jumped offsides. It’s supposed to be a weapon [for the offense], and today it was not a weapon.”
