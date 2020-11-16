After Georgia football’s unexpected idle week due to positive COVID-19 tests within Missouri’s roster, head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media to address Georgia’s quarterbacks, preparing for Mississippi State’s offense and how the Bulldogs might handle scheduling issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Updating Georgia’s quarterback competition
Two certainties have reached Week 9 of this season: Georgia’s quarterback competition is complicated, and it’s ongoing.
When asked about junior Stetson Bennett, Smart said he is “bouncing back” from his AC sprain injury suffered during Georgia’s 44-28 loss to Florida on Nov. 7.
“He’s still dinged up a little bit,” Smart said. “He’s out there at practice each day doing all he could. He’s still limited a little bit.”
Perhaps because of Bennett’s recovery in progress, Smart didn’t have an answer for who Georgia’s starting quarterback would be Saturday against Mississippi State.
Redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis and redshirt sophomore JT Daniels continue to be options for Smart and the Bulldogs. But until Bennett is officially ruled out, Mathis and Daniels will likely remain in their reserve roles.
It might not matter too much who Georgia’s quarterback is. Like Georgia, a major offensive issue for Mississippi State has been its quarterback play. KJ Costello, a senior transfer from Stanford, started Mississippi State’s first five games and completed 64.7% of his passes for 1,283 yards, six touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Freshman Will Rogers replaced Costello during the Bulldogs’ Oct. 31 matchup with Alabama after Costello left with an injury. Since then, Rogers has completed 71.1% of passes for 373 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.
Preparing for the Air Raid
While not offering as high scoring or statistically overwhelming of an offense as Florida and Alabama, Smart said the Air Raid offense that Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is notorious for operating presents unique challenges for Georgia’s defense.
Smart compared defending the Air Raid to the triple-option that former Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson used during his 11 seasons in Atlanta.
“You have to defend it patiently, you have to [have] an ability to deny the ball, you have to be able to play man-to-man,” Smart said. “There’s a lot of things within their system that are different than traditional offenses in our conference.”
It was easy for Smart to commend Leach for his offensive system, but an offense that’s difficult to prepare for doesn’t always equate to it being difficult to defend.
After torching LSU’s defense for 44 points on Sept. 26 to begin the season, Mississippi State has failed to score more than 15 points in four of its last five games. Each of those four games ended in a loss, with the Bulldogs’ win coming against winless Vanderbilt by a score of 24-17.
Despite Mississippi State’s underwhelming 2020 season, Smart isn’t overlooking Leach’s Bulldogs before Saturday.
“Coach Leach’s got a very different style of offense than what we typically see week-to-week in the SEC,” Smart said. “We have a lot of elements to our defense that we have to keep consistent and then other elements we have to change.”
COVID-19 complexities
Four of the SEC’s seven conference games scheduled last Saturday were ultimately postponed, with Georgia-Missouri and Mississippi State-Auburn being two of them. It didn’t take long before the first SEC matchup slated for this Saturday received the same verdict, as the SEC postponed Texas A&M-Ole Miss on Monday afternoon.
It’s still unclear whether Georgia and Mississippi State will play Saturday, considering Mississippi State reported positive COVID-19 tests of its own last week. But Smart said he’s confident of the probability of playing on Saturday.
“We feel good about where we are. We feel good about where they are,” Smart said. “That’s communicated, so we feel good about playing.”
The SEC’s protocol states that any player to test positive for COVID-19 must quarantine for a minimum of 10 days, with additional players deemed a high-risk due to contact tracing quarantining for a minimum of 14.
The SEC released new guidelines on Nov. 13 to increase scheduling flexibility, stating that if a game is postponed prior to Monday at 9 p.m., the team without COVID-19 complications could still play the upcoming Saturday. But it would need to be against a future opponent in the same situation.
Smart said he “wouldn’t think it would be too difficult” to have a sudden change in Georgia’s opponent because preparation for future opponents started during the bye week.
“At this point, we’ve done prep for almost every one of them because of the off weeks and the unexpected nature of things,” he said. “So certainly, within a Monday night, you could get ready for a game on Saturday.”
Commented