No. 3 Georgia will hit the road this weekend bound for Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to face the No. 2 Crimson Tide. In separate virtual press conferences on Monday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Alabama head coach Nick Saban discussed their preparation for Saturday’s contest.
Matchups on their minds
Saturday’s game pits Alabama’s NCAA-leading scoring offense against Georgia’s sixth-ranked scoring defense. With Georgia conceding an average of 12.3 points per game, 13.5 against ranked opponents, and Alabama averaging 51 points per game, something has to give.
“[Georgia is] maybe the best defensive team in the country all the way around,” Saban said. “When you talk about stopping the run, having a good passing defense [and] getting off the field on third down.”
Georgia accumulated three sacks and 11 tackles for loss against Tennessee last Saturday, a far cry from the two total tackles for loss Ole Miss notched on Alabama in the Tide’s 63-48 shootout victory on Oct. 10.
Offensively, Saban recognized the five-touchdown, zero-interception efficiency with which Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett has performed. Yet Alabama starter Mac Jones has outplayed Bennett in terms of completion percentage, yards and touchdowns.
Jones’ key target is wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who after three games is 164 yards away from his 13-game yardage total from last year.
“He’s as dynamic and as electric as I’ve seen,” Smart said. “I mean when he touches the ball, you can see it on the tape, it pops off.”
Waddle’s toughness and difference-making ability are especially important given that Georgia’s secondary has been its biggest defensive weakness so far this season, allowing all three of the offensive touchdowns scored against the Bulldogs in Weeks 1-3.
Despite 385 passing yards per game on average, Alabama has still taken a run-first mentality in 2020, averaging four more rushes than passes per game.
Behind what Smart described as a massive offensive line — Alabama’s starters average just over 6-foot-5 — is 6-foot-2, 230-pound running back Najee Harris.
Coming back from his 1,224-yard, 20-touchdown season last year, Harris already has 10 touchdowns in 2020, including five scores and 206 yards against Ole Miss. While last week was an outlier, Smart knows Alabama’s push off the line has to be answered by Georgia’s front seven, which they did against a similarly hyped Tennessee O-line last Saturday.
“They can swallow you up. They can move you, they can mash you,” Smart said. “They’ve got experience. That’s certainly a really good group of veteran offensive line guys.”
Scoring across the league
The SEC has seen the second most total offense this season behind the ACC, whose member schools have played 15 more games after starting their seasons earlier in September. Smart attributed the high offensive production seen across the NCAA to up-tempo play, which he said was more feasible in college ball.
Yet despite the Crimson Tide’s 560.3 yards per game of total offense, Smart doesn’t think they fit that mold. In three games, the Tide have averaged 14 fewer offensive than defensive plays per game. Georgia has done the opposite, averaging around 15 more offensive plays per game than its opponents.
“They do tempo well, but they’re really big,” Smart said. “They can take shots down the field with the explosive wideouts they have. They make you defend the entire field. Alabama capitalizes on a great system with a really good scheme.”
Perhaps because his defense has fared worse than the Bulldogs, Saban said a contributing factor to high scores in the SEC is a failure of defensive fundamentals. He said the lack of spring practice has certainly affected the miscues he’s seen from his defense.
As defending is about reacting, Saban said it was “easier to practice offense on air” this offseason than prepare defensively.
“The tackling — we didn’t tackle very well in the last game [against Ole Miss],” Saban said. “We had missed assignments, and tackling were probably the two things that were the biggest detriment for us.”
Saban vs. his pupils
Saban currently holds a 21-0 record against his former staff, including the head coaches of Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas and South Carolina.
Smart was Saban’s defensive coordinator from 2008-2015, and the latter was sure to praise Smart’s current roster.
“It’s going to be really challenging for us to be able to execute the way we need to execute on all cylinders,” Saban said.
Not particularly bothered by Saban’s undefeated record against past Alabama coaches, Smart said it just comes down to playing well Saturday.
“Everybody always makes it about the assistants — I always laugh,” Smart said. “I don’t know anybody right now in the last 10 years that’s got a real good record against him … so it’s not something I focus on.”
