Ahead of Georgia’s final home game against Vanderbilt, head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media in a virtual press conference Monday. Among other topics, Smart reflected on the season and discussed his senior class, which is aiming to be the winningest class in Georgia history.
Saturday’s quarterbacks
Quarterback D’Wan Mathis’ decision to transfer leaked shortly before Georgia’s game against South Carolina. The redshirt freshman started in Georgia’s season opener and appeared in two more games this fall before Southern California transfer JT Daniels cemented his starting role against Mississippi State.
“There’s no doubt we want him to stay here,” Smart said. ‘We’ve encouraged him to stay here but also respect that that’s his decision, and we’re going to help him every way we can with the transition.”
Georgia stuck to the ground game in its 45-16 win over South Carolina last Saturday. While less flashy than in his 401-yard debut, Daniels was still efficient with his passing opportunities, completing 10 of 16 throws for 186 yards and two touchdowns. His one interception came on a dropped pass from wideout Kearis Jackson.
Smart said going forward he has to improve on his decision-making — knowing when to tuck and run or get rid of the ball and accept a three-and-out. Other choices come from plays like run-pass options, which Smart said Georgia didn’t implement as much against South Carolina as designed runs. Because the rush was working, Smart didn’t want to leave it up to Daniels to decide every time.
“If you give JT the choice every time he’s probably going to probably pull it and throw it,” Smart said.
Opposite Daniels on Saturday will be Vanderbilt freshman quarterback Ken Seals, who has averaged 211.1 yards per game and thrown 10 touchdowns to nine interceptions this season.
Georgia has the advantage Saturday both in terms of offensive skill players and in the defense’s ability to be disruptive, averaging over 16 more points per game and forcing four more turnovers.
“They might not have as many weapons around him as some of the other freshman quarterbacks do,” Smart said. “But they do a great job offensively of keeping people off balance [and] using tempo.”
Shifting SEC staffs
Two patterns have developed at the end of Georgia’s season. The first is that the Bulldogs have appeared to mimic the playstyle of their previous two opponents. Georgia adapted between Mississippi State and South Carolina — two of the most different offensive attacks in the SEC — and proved it could beat them at their own games.
Against the pass-first Bulldogs, Daniels threw the ball 38 times for four touchdowns. Against the run-focused Gamecocks, Georgia rushed 46 times for four scores.
The second pattern is that Smart will again go to work opposite an interim head coach. South Carolina fired head coach Will Muschamp on Nov. 15, and Vanderbilt parted ways with skipper Derek Mason yesterday.
“[Mason] is a guy I have a lot of respect for in this profession,” Smart said. “And I know the future will be bright for him.”
South Carolina’s game plan didn’t change much under the control of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. Vanderbilt has also put its offensive coordinator Todd Fitch into the interim spot, and Smart doesn’t anticipate an altered strategy from Vanderbilt this week.
Smart said one possible change is in energy. With a new voice in the offense, he said, certain players might dig deeper depending on their relationship with Fitch.
“You’re not going to see a lot of change in scheme,” Smart said. “You may see possibly more enthusiasm, but I don’t know that.”
Senior decisions
As Georgia’s final home game of the year, it’s potentially the final Sanford Stadium outing for 16 seniors and two graduate students on the Bulldogs’ roster.
The senior class has accumulated 42 total wins since its debut season in 2017, two shy of the cumulative 44-win record set by the class of 2020. If Georgia makes up its postponed game against Missouri in December and lands a bowl game appearance, the seniors would have a shot at history.
However, not all seniors will have to hang up their jerseys at the end of this year. Given the NCAA’s blanket eligibility extension offered to fall sports athletes, they have the option to return for another season between the hedges.
Smart said he hasn’t had many of those conversations, preferring instead to focus on closing out the season and the school semester.
“Some [have] Senior Bowl invites, some an opportunity to grow and get better, some an opportunity to graduate,” Smart said. “So we don’t really get into it right now. We’re concerned with Vanderbilt.”
