Head coach Kirby Smart spoke in a virtual press conference Monday ahead of Georgia’s rescheduled contest against Missouri slated for Saturday. Among other topics, Smart discussed the hiring of former Georgia assistant Shane Beamer as South Carolina’s head coach and his almost five full seasons leading the Bulldogs.
The Smart coaching tree grows
Former Georgia assistant coach Shane Beamer was announced as South Carolina’s new head coach on Dec. 6 after the Gamecocks decided to part ways with Will Muschamp earlier this season.
Beamer is the latest Kirby Smart disciple to earn a head coaching gig, following in the footsteps of former defensive coordinator and current Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker, as well as former offensive line coach and first year head coach at Arkansas, Sam Pittman.
Smart said Beamer earned the position at South Carolina on his own merit. He praised the Gamecocks’ new head coach, who does not have any prior experience in the position.
“We have been friends a long time and I certainly appreciate what he did for the University of Georgia while he was here,” Smart said. “He worked hard, helped shape and build our program then went to Oklahoma, and I am sure did the same with Lincoln [Riley].”
Beamer spent the last three seasons on Riley’s staff at Oklahoma. He spent time at South Carolina before, working as a recruiting analyst from 2009-10.
Smart said he is excited for Beamer receiving the Gamecocks’ head coaching position but knows how difficult the coaching profession is in terms of balancing work hours and family. He looks forward to helping out his former assistants in the future.
“It is all about relationships in this business, and I want to have good relationships with the guys who have worked here before,” Smart said. “And we have been able to keep it that way with the guys that have left here and gone on to head coaching jobs.”
Injury updates
Two key defensive players are trending in the right direction in terms of making it back onto the field before the season is over. Smart said junior defensive lineman Jordan Davis has participated more every week since suffering an elbow injury earlier this year against Kentucky.
Senior safety Richard LeCounte is also seeing progress following a motorcycle accident on Oct. 31 that left him with multiple injuries, Smart said. Davis and LeCounte were two of Georgia’s most productive defensive players this season before injury.
Freshman running back Kendall Milton is also trending toward a possible return from an MCL sprain sustained in Georgia’s loss to Florida.
“We are hopeful on all three,” Smart said. “All three are going to be able to go out and do some things in practice. Kendall is probably going to be in a black shirt, Richard is probably going to be in a black shirt, non-contact, but they are both going to be able to do some things.”
Five-year assessment
Smart is in the final stretch of his fifth year as Georgia’s head coach. His overall record is 50-14 with a 3-2 postseason mark. Smart and the Bulldogs earned one College Football Playoff bid to cap off the 2017-18 season, reaching the national championship game against Alabama. Smart notched his head coaching career-best No. 2 ranking the same year.
Looking back on his time at Georgia, Smart focused on both his growth as a coach and his philosophies.
“[I’m] Trying to figure out what is most important every day,” Smart said. “I came in with the mantra of what is important now, and I do not think that has changed. [I’m] dealing with the problem at hand, not trying to look too far down the road and knowing every day is different.”
His fifth season will not result in another CFP berth, but Smart still sees improvement in his team, as well as himself. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced programs to adapt, and the Bulldogs’ head coach expects change to be a constant.
“If you stop growing as a coach, then you need to probably give the business up because we are all growing and adapting to the changes that are happening in college football,” Smart said.
