Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media Monday afternoon via Zoom ahead of Georgia’s upcoming matchup with Kentucky. Smart commented on Georgia’s quarterback situation, finding an offensive identity and keeping players healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Quarterback competition, as “always”
Ask Smart about any position on any given week, and you’re bound to be told it’s a competition. Georgia’s current contest at quarterback, however, is particularly intriguing.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett has started in every game this season aside from the season opener at Arkansas, where he came in after D’Wan Mathis’ slow start and led the Bulldogs to a 37-10 victory. Bennett got the job done in the games that followed against Auburn and Tennessee, but he showed a need for improvement in Georgia’s 41-24 loss at Alabama.
Bennett’s completion percentage has steadily dropped, from 69% at Arkansas to 60.7% against Auburn, 59.3% against Tennessee and 45% at Alabama. He threw three interceptions and went 18 of 40 in his last start with a handful of batted balls and some poor throwing decisions.
But Smart isn’t focused on Bennett’s problems against Alabama. He’s focused on development.
“You don’t base your season on one game. You base your season on what gives you the best chance to get better, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Smart said. “We’re trying to look at it as ‘What do we have to do to get our team from point A to point B?’ That’s growth. That’s competition.”
Bennett continued taking first-team reps throughout the bye week, Smart said. That doesn’t mean other quarterbacks, such as Mathis or Southern California transfer JT Daniels, aren’t getting meaningful practice time, too.
Smart said they’re “always” evaluating the quarterbacks. It is a competition, remember?
“We got other guys reps and that’s what you try to do in an off week,” Smart said. “You try to grow your team and get them better. But at the same time, we are trying to create continuity and trying to get better as a team and as a unit.”
The offensive identity question
There still isn’t a definite answer to the question about Georgia’s offensive identity, either. Smart said there won’t be one. Instead, he said it’s based on the defensive scheme of the opponent.
“I don’t think you can solely control what your identity is just yourself,” Smart said. “Some of that is created through playing games, who’s healthy, what you are capable of, what they play against you.”
Smart said he’s noticed the most successful teams are those who are able to run the ball and play action pass, regardless of statistics. He said it’s also important to limit turnovers and have a running game when a quarterback is growing into the system.
“You really need the ability to run the ball when you’ve got a quarterback that is still developing, is still young and doesn’t have the experience of a guy that maybe has,” Smart said. “You’ve got to be able to run the ball and got to be able to help him in regards to doing that.”
Smart said the offense identity he wants is balance, but he also said balance is not a 50/50 split. For context, Georgia quarterbacks — primarily Bennett — have attempted 142 throws, connecting on 79 of them for 1,013 yards through four games. A total of eight Georgia rushers have accumulated 661 yards on 167 attempts.
“You want to be able to throw the ball when you want to throw the ball, run the ball when you want to run the ball,” Smart said. “Those things are important to being successful. … It’s not real complicated, but sometimes, it’s hard to do because the other team makes it complicated.”
Keeping the team healthy
COVID-19 outbreaks have already forced two SEC programs — Florida and Vanderbilt — to pause football practices and postpone games. The postponements also caused Georgia’s off week to come a week earlier than previously scheduled.
Smart said he and the coaching staff have remained concerned about what players are doing once they leave Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall and that the bye weekend left players with much more time to themselves.
“We don’t control what they do when they leave our building anyway,” Smart said. “So whether it’s in Athens, at home, whatever decisions they are making or wherever they are traveling to, it is very concerning.”
Smart said they use postponements and pauses within both the SEC and in the NFL to demonstrate the importance of COVID-19 protocols. He said staying cautious after leaving the facility is something he reminds players of frequently.
“There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t finish the practice, the walkthrough, the session, whatever we are doing, that we don’t address what they are going to be doing next in terms of time,” Smart said.
