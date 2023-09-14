1,435 days.
When Georgia faces South Carolina on Saturday, it will have been 1,435 days since Georgia football last lost at home. It’s now the longest home winning streak in college football after Alabama’s 34-24 loss to Texas on Saturday. The Bulldogs have looked particularly infallible between the hedges since 2021.
Rewind the clock a few years — back to a time where the Bulldogs appeared mortal at home. All the way back to Oct. 12, 2019, when unranked South Carolina marched into Sanford Stadium and stunned No. 3 Georgia 20-17. But how?
Georgia entered that game as a 21.5 point favorite. The team was coming off of an emotional 23-17 win over Notre Dame at home and a 43-14 road thrashing of Tennessee. South Carolina was 2-3 and had lost to North Carolina in Week 1 and Missouri just two weeks prior to the matchup against Georgia.
When gametime arrived, Georgia scored first off of a Rodrigo Blankenship field goal on its opening drive. A few possessions later, South Carolina answered back with a 46-yard touchdown on a deep ball from quarterback Ryan Hilinski to receiver Bryan Edwards. The Gamecocks led 7-3 after the first quarter.
Georgia saw its first real sign of trouble in the second quarter. Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm faced pressure, backpedaled and threw a pass off his back foot intended for receiver George Pickens. The ball never had a chance. South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu picked it off and returned it 53 yards for a touchdown. The Gamecocks led 17-10 at halftime.
The second half of this game was a mess for both teams. Georgia and South Carolina traded punts and turnovers, with Mukuamu hauling in his second interception of the game.
The Bulldogs got another big stop and found themselves at their own 4-yard line still down 17-10 with six minutes remaining in the game. Fromm found receiver Demetris Robertson in the back of the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown that tied the game with under two minutes left. After South Carolina couldn’t put points on the board and a last-second Hail Mary attempt was unsuccessful, it was overtime in Sanford.
Georgia got the ball to start overtime, but didn’t have it for long. On the second play of the extra period, Fromm’s pass bounced off the hands of receiver Tyler Simmons and into the waiting arms of none other than Mukuamu — Fromm somehow had thrown three picks to the same player. If South Carolina scored any points on its next possession, the game was over. However, Parker White’s 33-yard field goal attempt was just a little to the right, and Georgia still had life — double overtime.
South Carolina, now running with backup quarterback Dakereon Joyner after Hilinski got injured in the third quarter, converted a gutsy fourth-and-1 before stalling out at the Georgia 6-yard line. White’s 24-yard chip-shot was good this time around. The Bulldogs could win with a touchdown and avoid the upset or go into triple overtime with a field goal.
They did neither. Swift was stuffed on first down, and after two incompletions, Georgia was forced to attempt a 42-yard field goal on 4th and 10. Blankenship hooked it. Georgia had lost at home for the first time since 2016.
The 2019 Georgia team was a mixed bag. Though it boasted an all-world defense, the offense spent the entire season trying to get itself together. Fromm and first-year offensive coordinator James Coley never clicked, and the Bulldogs finished just 49th in the country in total offense.
Georgia rang off a string of solid but not-quite dominant wins to finish 11-1 and secure an SEC Championship berth. The Bulldogs then ran into one of the greatest college football teams of all time, the 2019 LSU squad, which proceeded to give them a 37-10 shellacking.
Georgia ended on a high note with a Sugar Bowl win against Baylor, and the following offseason, parted ways with Coley and hired Todd Monken as the new offensive coordinator.
Better times were ahead.