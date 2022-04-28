Former Georgia safety Lewis Cine was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 32nd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Cine joins veteran safety Harrison Smith in the Vikings secondary, and could slot in as a day one starter in Minnesota.
Cine played in 39 games for the Bulldogs from 2019-2021. Cine finished the 2021 season with a team-leading 73 tackles, nine pass breakups and an interception. He was named the defensive MVP of the national championship game with seven tackles and a pass breakup.
He earned AP First Team All-SEC honors and Coaches’ Second Team All-SEC honors for his efforts in 2021.
Like many of his Georgia teammates, Cine impressed at the NFL Combine. He ran a very impressive 4.37 in the 40-yard dash.
Cine becomes the fifth Bulldog to be selected, following Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt. Five defensive players from the same team being selected in the first round is a new NFL Draft record.
Cine was the final selection of the first round. The 2022 NFL Draft will resume on Friday at 7 p.m.