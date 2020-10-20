Georgia’s defense has bent several times this season. On the road against Alabama last Saturday, it broke. Aside from allowing four touchdown passes from Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, the Bulldogs gave up their first rushing touchdown since the 2020 Sugar Bowl.
Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris posted 152 yards — more than Arkansas, Auburn and Tennessee’s total rushing yards combined — and broke down what looked to be a rock solid defensive front.
“A lot of stuff is correctable,” sophomore linebacker Nakobe Dean said in a virtual press conference Tuesday. “We have to communicate better … run to the ball — a lot of little things we have to do better … to play as a unit. Everybody doing their 1/11.”
Dean and fellow linebackers Monty Rice and Quay Walker still produced against Alabama, recording five, six and seven tackles respectively. Dean earned a spot in the highlight reel on a third-and-4 sack of Jones while Georgia still had a 24-20 lead in the third quarter. From his spot five yards behind the line of scrimmage, Dean barreled downhill off the right edge and laid a punishing hit on Jones to force a punt.
That kind of pressure has characterized the performance of Georgia’s 2020 linebacker corps. Five of the Bulldogs’ top seven tackle producers are linebackers, and all but two of the team’s 13 sacks this year have come from that position group.
“[Coaches] have a lot of trust in our inside linebacker room, anybody in the room,” Dean said. “I feel like we all bring something different to the game, but at the end of the day … we have to get the job done.”
Arguably the most impactful player lying in wait between the opposition and the end zone is redshirt sophomore Azeez Ojulari. Fifth in total tackles and with three more tackles for loss than anyone else on defense, Ojulari is on pace to shatter his 33-tackle, 5.5-sack showing from last year.
But Ojulari said he hasn’t changed as a player, crediting the Georgia coaching staff and his own work ethic for the havoc he and the linebackers have been able to create through four games.
“We know just how big of an impact we can make on the field,” Ojulari said. “So we definitely come out here and do what we have to do.”
Ojulari echoed the same critique about failing to disrupt 50/50 balls that head coach Kirby Smart offered in a separate virtual press conference Tuesday. Smart said the focus isn’t just on the deep fades and touchdown balls, but “situational third downs where we can get the ball out.”
While Alabama’s offensive line made Ojulari a non-factor in the backfield last week, he provided the template for tight pass coverage, securing a career-high two pass deflections.
Solid linebacker play against Alabama — at least through the first 30 minutes — wasn't enough. It was evident that Georgia’s defense was outmatched for the first time this season, and both Dean and Ojulari know Alabama could pop back up on their radar in the SEC championship.
“It’s good for us to come back [and] make these adjustments early in the season,” Ojulari said. “We know what we have to do to improve and make sure that doesn’t happen again.”
