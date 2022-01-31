The No. 7 ranked Georgia men’s tennis team opened the ITA Kick-off Weekend with a hard-earned 4-1 victory against Virginia Commonwealth University.
The Bulldogs, coming off a 6-1 victory against UCF, got off to a sluggish start on Sunday afternoon as the senior duo of Trent Bryde and Philip Henning got knocked off by VCU’s identical twin duo of Charles and Maxence Bertimon 6-3 on court one.
On court three, the doubles duo led by Senior Blake Croyder along with junior Erik Grevelius lost to VCU’s duo of Joaquim Almeida and Matisse Bobichon 7-7 (8-6) in a tiebreaker handing VCU their one and only point.
On court two, UGA’s graduate duo of Tristan McCormick and Hamish Stewart won the Bulldog’s only doubles match, taking down VCU’s duo of Rayane Stable and Iñigo Torre Martin 6-2.
In the singles matches, the Bulldogs won, going 4-0 with No. 62 ranked Bryde leading the way defeating VCU’s Charles Bertimon 6-3, 6-2.
On court two, UGA’s No. 23 ranked Henning took down Maxence Bertimon 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 32 ranked Stewart and unranked McCormick both won their respective matches. Stewart defeated Torre Martin 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3, while McCormick took down Stable 6-4, 6-7 (7-5), 6-2.
Croyder’s match against Almeida went unfinished 6-4, 4-4, as well as Thomas Paulsell’s match against Tom Leblanc which ended with a score of 5-4 earning UGA their fourth point.
“This was not our best match. It’s certainly early in the season and we showed a lot of rust after not playing a match in two weeks,” head coach Manuel Diaz said. “We also hadn’t played a match indoors this year and we didn’t seem to be catching up with the ball, and struggled in many areas. Props to the guys for really competing hard.”
The Bulldogs will wrap up the ITA Kick-off Weekend Monday, January 31st at 2 P.M. They will look to advance to the ITA National Indoors which will take place in Seattle from February 18-22.