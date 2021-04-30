Former Georgia linebacker Monty Rice became the fourth Bulldog selected in the 2021 NFL draft on Friday, as he was selected in the third round by the Tennessee Titans with the 92nd overall pick.
Rice became a household name for Georgia fans over his career. The former four-star inside linebacker played in 47 games while in Athens and started 28 times. He slotted in as the 10th best linebacker in the draft, according to Pro Football Focus’ 2021 NFL Draft rankings.
Rice finished with 219 total tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss. At 6-foot-1-inch, 235 pounds Rice is a presence in the run game and can cause trouble for any offense.
At the Georgia pro day, Rice ran a 4.57 second 40-yard-dash, a time good enough to rank third among all linebackers in this year's draft. This mix of size and speed Rice has made him an appealing pick in the mid-rounds this year.
Rice’s success at Georgia was not left unseen and he picked up many accolades along the way. In 2020 Rice was named one of five Butkus award finalists, which recognizes the nation's best linebacker. He was also named to the All-SEC First Team by the Associated Press for his play in the 2020 season.