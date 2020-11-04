It was a warm November night in Horn Lake, Mississippi, and Neketta Dean couldn’t sleep. She was too excited. The next day, her son Nakobe and the 2018 Horn Lake Eagles were headed to the first football state championship in school history.
“It’s like going to Disney World,” said Dean. “The anticipation — you’ve seen all the great pictures, you’ve seen the videos and heard all these wonderful things. Now, you get to go to Disney.”
That year, the Eagles were not a Cinderella team. They dominated their opponents in Mississippi’s 6A region all season, outscoring them 473-120 over an undefeated 11-game regular season.
Future Georgia linebacking force Nakobe Dean presided over the historic run. A sophomore with the Bulldogs this season, Dean leads the SEC’s top-ranked scoring defense in tackles. He recorded 14 against Kentucky last Saturday, by far a career single-game high, and the 19-year-old is on pace to nearly triple his total production from 2019.
Georgia brings an ailing defense to Jacksonville, Florida, this weekend. Dean, who said he felt he stepped into more of a leadership role this summer, will need to be active again to both rally the troops and keep the pressure on the Gators’ offense.
But two years before being considered a difference-maker in a top 10 SEC matchup, Dean was the best player on the best team in his hometown’s memory. The 2018 championship appearance was the crowning achievement for a team that changed what Friday nights meant in Horn Lake, a team that changed what it meant to wear the school’s maroon and white. A day after Neketta Dean's sleepless night, the Eagles took home the trophy that cemented their legacy.
“Horn Lake just blew up,” said Nikolas Dean, former Horn Lake offensive lineman and Nakobe’s older brother. “Just blew up on the map after that season was over. It was [Nakobe] and the other talent they had on the team.”
Horn Lake 2.0
It seemed like a switch flipped during Dean’s sophomore season in 2016, when Horn Lake notched its first winning season in more than a decade. The Eagles went 9-3 that year, and in case people thought it was a fluke, they followed it up with another 9-3 stretch in 2017.
Things were different at Horn Lake, which is exactly what then-head coach Brad Boyette had intended when he took over ahead of the 2012 season.
“Job one wasn’t so much winning a football game or a scheme or anything,” Boyette said. “Our job one was changing a culture.”
But it took time for the results to appear. Through her younger son’s freshman season in which the team finished 2-10, Neketta Dean described the atmosphere around Horn Lake football as almost apathetic. The Eagles were perennial no-names languishing at the bottom of their division. With as much as her sons put into the program, they weren’t getting the full experience.
By 2016, however, the Eagles had an entirely new team than when Boyette started. His philosophy of positive thinking — you have to believe you’re a winning team to be a winning team — had trickled down to middle school ball, and the first class of kids to come up through the new coach’s culture shift was Dean’s. They had bought in.
Dustin Hectorne, Horn Lake’s linebacker coach starting in 2016, called it a perfect storm of talent, mindset and circumstance.
“I think you had a lot of guys that were hungry for [success],” Hectorne said. “They knew that they were talented. They knew that when they lined up on Fridays, they could play with anybody.”
Part of what made the 2016-2018 teams so great was that they’d played together for a long time. Described as a “transit town” by Hectorne and a “transient school” by Boyette, Horn Lake and its high school regularly saw people, and football talent, come and go. But they said Dean’s class was more stable, building momentum toward its state championship run over years of mounting cohesion.
Another key part of Horn Lake’s successful 2016-18 stretch was fielding the No. 1 linebacker recruit in Mississippi. Dean was the epitome of what his coaches had tried to inject into the team.
“Coaches always talk about details,” Boyette said. “And he was a firm believer in every little detail, trying to perfect it. Everyday he went to the practice field with an intent, with a purpose. And he never overlooked those details.”
It also didn’t hurt that Dean had a 40-inch vertical jump and could run a 20-yard shuttle in four seconds flat. He was Horn Lake’s superstar, confirmed by his 147-tackle junior season — 25 for a loss — that attracted college recruiters like a moth to a flame.
On the cusp
2017 ended in disappointment for the Eagles. Despite its second straight 9-3 finish, Horn Lake fell in the second round of the playoffs to Starkville High School. Yet with their first taste of the postseason since 2003, the Eagles would be back for more.
“They took that frustration, that anger … and they turned it into all the right motivation,” Boyette said. “We had a great offseason.”
Boyette said he erected a mural in the team’s locker room that read “1-0.” The plan was to take the season one game at a time without a thought toward playoff redemption, let alone a state championship. It worked.
Horn Lake cruised through the regular season, pummeling every challenger along the way. The Eagles’ closest game was a 28-17 victory over Oxford High School in October.
Meanwhile, the town went along for the ride.
“Not only did [the season] change the culture of the school, it changed the culture of the community,” Neketta Dean said. “It afforded us the opportunity to bring the community together.”
Dean said enthusiasm exploded for the team in 2018. The booster club brought in more money and business support, local restaurants bought team meals and even the police department offered security for away games. Rather than hosting scattered fans weary of another in-division blowout loss, the home field stands were packed with Eagles’ faithful cheering on their emerging hometown heroes.
“All the things that give you a chance to have the resources to continue a successful program really all can be attributed to that group of kids,” Boyette said.
Bringing it home
Horn Lake got off to a hot start in the 2018 playoffs. A shutout victory in the first round set up a second-round rematch against their 2017 spoilers from Starkville. The Eagles won 35-14, which Hectorne said was the moment they started to feel invincible.
“Nobody gave us a chance in that game,” Hectorne said. “You get through that, and you’re like, ‘Man, alright, we’re for real now. We really got a chance at this thing.’”
Next up and next down was Madison Central High School. On a rain-soaked field, Horn Lake made a fourth quarter comeback to eek out the 16-7 win and earn its first-ever championship bid.
The final obstacle to a title was Oak Grove High School, which was led by current Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. Boyette said the Warriors were a run-first team. On Nov. 30, 2018, it was all Plumlee.
“We watched every game that they played all year long,” Hectorne said. “But they ended up doing some stuff we’d never seen.”
Plumlee put up 348 yards through the air — almost 160 more than his season average — and four touchdowns. It was back and forth throughout until Horn Lake took a 31-27 lead with seven minutes left in the game. A subsequent interception killed Oak Grove’s last chance to win.
Dean had six tackles in the game and no takeaways, but Hectorne credits his lead-by-example attitude throughout the season with cultivating what it took to win.
Along with the trophy, Boyette was named Mississippi’s high school coach of the year. Dean, who’d committed to Georgia 11 days before the state championship, won the Butkus Award after the season. He was officially the best high school linebacker in the country.
“He kind of shared that moment with the team,” Boyette said. “And it was only in a way that Nakobe could do it. He was the most selfless kid I’ve ever been around … and every kid on our team felt they won the Butkus Award.”
Dean still talks with current Horn Lake players via Twitter and phone conversations. His mom said she takes questions from parents about both football and academics, which have remained equal priorities for Dean in his pursuit of both a mechanical engineering degree and a national championship in Athens.
The Eagles are 4-4 this season. Boyette flew the coup after 2019, but Hectorne is still coaching linebackers and monitoring the lasting effects of Dean’s exceptional class on the program.
“I know at the end of the day, if anybody’s got my back, it’s my town,” Dean said in a virtual press conference on Oct. 20. “So, I’m going to continue to support my community back home.”
