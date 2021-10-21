Junior Wesley John and senior Nicole John have proven to be strong and necessary runners for Georgia cross country, but they also bring something different to the team — they are a married couple. Nicole John and Wesley married on July 3 before the season started and raced as husband and wife for the first time at the Kennesaw State Opener on Sept. 3.
Meeting in high school
The pair met through running track in high school at Oconee County High School in Watkinsville. They carried their relationship all the way to Georgia.
Both competed in other sports before focusing solely on their running. Nicole John was hesitant to run cross country instead, but decided to stick with it after her freshman year of high school.
Wesley John planned on playing football going into high school, but was convinced by his friend and current Georgia teammate Michael Hans to run cross country. Wesley John started running with Hans, and knew that he wanted to continue the sport.
Nicole John credits her high school coach for bringing her and Wesley John together, as their coach pushed them to cultivate a friendship. The two soon grew out of that. They said their intense and serious natures regarding their performances in cross country brought them together.
“We were just both so competitive that we both wanted to be really good and we saw that in each other,” Wesley John said. “The mutual … pursuit of being good in the sport kinda brought us together.”
In 2018, Wesley John set a personal record time in the 3200 meters and was a Hoka One One Postal National Champion. Along with this, he was a high school state champion in the 1600 meters and was also a four-time champion in both the Athens area and the region.
In high school, Nicole John showed the same ability. As a senior, she swept both the 800 and 1600 meters at the GHSA 4A state cross country meet. She was a state runner-up as a junior when she also won the 2017 Georgia Meet of Champions’ 1600 meters.
This competitive and ambitious running by the two paved the way for their relationship to blossom, bringing them to where they are today.
Coming together with cross country
Because Nicole John is a year older than Wesley John, she headed to Georgia as a collegiate runner before him. Nicole John said this was very intimidating for her and a tough transition period for both as a couple. Still, she never lost sight of the two of them reuniting.
“Whenever I felt overwhelmed, I could go back to him and just talk to him about what I was going through,” Nicole John said. “He made me feel more excited whenever it was really hard without him being there with me.”
A year later, they ran together again as Wesley John headed to Georgia to run cross country too. Out of all the running memories the two have together, Nicole John said her favorite is when Wesley John came to Georgia and joined her as a collegiate runner.
The two said cross country brought them together. They are both grateful for the relationships they have gained because of the sport and how much it impacted their lives as a couple.
“I feel like I have people that are going to be in my life forever because of this sport, especially those high school relationships with our coaches,” Nicole John said. “That was just really foundational for who we are and what we started to value in those transitional years.”
Leadership couple
For Georgia head coach Patrick Cunniff, this is the first time he has ever coached married athletes on the same team. He said their close relationship is a positive for everyone. As captains, they are leaders on the team together, and it has benefited the Bulldogs.
“Their ability to kind of talk with each other and bounce off each other ends up helping the whole team,” Cunniff said.
Nicole John is used to her and Wesley John running together and their dynamic. They both said the athlete dynamic is even easier now that they are married.
On top of their great leadership and strong motivation together, Cunniff also said they bring more to the team than just their status as a couple. He said as individuals, they are two runners that other athletes on the team should strive to model.
“They’re both individually such great people, both generally positive, both kind of thoughtful about their teammates,” Cunniff said. “I think the fact of and the quality of their relationship kind of gives them the energy and the basis to share that with others.”