Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith announced Monday on Instagram that he will be returning for his senior season, deciding not to enter the NFL Draft.
“I feel I’ve grown tremendously during my time at Georgia thus far, as both a football player and as a man,” Smith said in the post. “I can’t express what it meant to me to bring a national championship home to Georgia. After careful consideration, I have decided to return to Georgia for my senior season and continue with what we have been building. Let’s run this thing back! Go Dawgs!”
Smith started in 14 games for Georgia in 2021, compiling 56 total tackles, including nine for a loss, three and a half sacks and 27 quarterback pressures. He also added three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and an interception.
For the Bulldogs’ defense, Smith’s return is welcome news as the unit is losing several key starters to the NFL. Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis, Lewis Cine and Derion Kendrick are just some of the players who will not be returning to Georgia next season.
Smith will provide an experienced presence in the front seven, and will likely be one of the anchors of the group along with defensive lineman Jalen Carter. Defensive backs Christopher Smith and Tykee Smith also announced their returns recently, so there is still a nucleus of players with experience in place.
Smith will look to take another step in his development next season as he looks to improve his standing as an NFL prospect for next year’s draft while helping Georgia defend its national championship victory.