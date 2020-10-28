After Georgia’s shaky performance in its 41-24 loss to Alabama and a bye week, pressure has mounted for the Bulldogs to prove themselves again at Kentucky this Saturday. Junior center Trey Hill said he’s anxious to get back on the field.
“[Alabama] was just a setback for a major comeback,” Hill said in a virtual press conference Wednesday night.
Georgia’s receivers struggled to find open space in the first half against the Crimson Tide, recording just 76 yards. Production didn’t increase in a scoreless second half, and quarterback Stetson Bennett’s performance featured Alabama’s defensive line batting down pass attempts.
Hill said the offensive line needs to find ways to get the opposing defense’s hands down and move Bennett around the pocket.
Head coach Kirby Smart mentioned on Oct. 20 that these batted balls also involve Bennett’s need to gain more trust in his O-line. Hill said his role is to push Bennett to build that trust in order to continue taking shots down field.
“Just basically telling him that everything’s good,” Hill said. “Just being on him each and every day. Just patting him on the back when he does good things and just picking him up when he doesn’t make the right read.”
Despite Georgia’s stalled offense in the second half at Alabama, the offensive line has improved since its rocky start at Arkansas and intends to continue doing so. Running back Zamir White finished with 5.7 yards per carry against the Crimson Tide, and Kendall Milton secured 7.3 yards per attempt. The Bulldogs also only gave up two sacks.
“Everyone on the offensive line has room to grow,” Hill said. “One thing [offensive line] coach [Matt] Luke teaches us is that practice makes permanent, so whatever we do in practice is what we’re going to do in the game. That’s our motto we try to speak to.”
Going into Kentucky, it will be crucial for Georgia’s pass-catching weapons to get involved. In 2019, Georgia’s 21-0 victory over the Wildcats came via three rushing touchdowns. Graduate transfer tight end Tre’ McKitty said explosiveness will be the key to winning Saturday.
“You always want to be explosive on offense,” McKitty said. “We want to attack our run game and make sure we can do that and take shots over the top and try to be explosive every time we come out.”
McKitty also discussed the importance of running the ball successfully to open up a play action threat that creates opportunities for tight ends.
“If we have a good run game, linebackers and everything are going to bite, and we get space over the back to make plays in the middle of the field,” McKitty said.
Both Georgia and Kentucky will be hungry to return to the win column after falling in their previous games. Georgia’s offense will have to execute across the board in order to rebound and remain atop the SEC East.
