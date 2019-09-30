The 52nd Southern Intercollegiate Championships ended in a loss for Georgia men’s tennis sophomore Philip Henning, who competed against Texas junior Christian Sigsgaard, who took the lead in the last two sets on Sunday afternoon.
Henning, a native of Bloemfontien, South Africa, was ranked as high as No. 35 in the International Tennis Federation ranking and was a member of South Africa’s Davis Cup team. As a freshman, Henning ranked No. 115 in ITA singles rankings.
The day before Sunday’s tournament was already a struggle for Henning as he lost in a doubles play alongside sophomore Blake Croyder against University of Miami’s junior Benjamin Hannestad and sophomore Franco Aubone.
On Saturday evening, Henning advanced to the red singles draw finals after beating Florida junior Andy Ardinade, who is ranked at No. 31 in the state of Florida.
Henning won the the first set on Sunday against Sigsgaard, who is ranked as the No. 2 singles player in the nation.
Things took a turn for Henning in the last two sets as he struggled against Sigsgaard’s quick reflexes and lost with scores of 4-6, 2-6 respectively. Regardless of the ending outcome, there was much improvement made by the players individually and as a team.
“Today was a terrific day,” said head coach Manuel Diaz. “Today was a good day for us and hopefully we can use this as a springboard for the All-America tournament.”
