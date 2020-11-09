As anticipated, Georgia’s quarterback concerns aren’t going to evaporate anytime soon.
Head coach Kirby Smart said junior Stetson Bennett is day to day after an AC joint sprain suffered during the first quarter of Georgia’s 44-28 defeat against Florida. Even if Bennett is deemed healthy enough to play against Missouri, Smart couldn’t answer whether he will be the one under center.
“That’s a great question,” Smart said during Monday’s virtual press conference. “Only to be answered by the end of the week.”
Bennett completed just 5 of 16 pass attempts for 78 yards, one touchdown and one interception against the Gators. His game-by-game completion percentage has declined in four of his five starts since completing 68.9% of passes against Arkansas in Week 1. It now rests at a middling 55.6% for the season.
Despite this downward trend, Smart continues to see Bennett’s progress that could warrant him continuing as Georgia’s signal-caller.
“There’s been progress made as far as third-down decision making,” Smart said. “He’s made some good decisions. Look, he stood in the pocket [Saturday] on third down and took a shot … and knew it was coming. That’s what you want your quarterback to be able to do.”
After Bennett’s interception with 10:21 remaining in the third quarter, redshirt junior D’Wan Mathis entered and led Georgia on a 12 play, 80-yard touchdown drive. But it was also the Bulldogs’ only points of the second half.
Mathis finished 4 of 13 for 34 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He gained 24 rushing yards on four carries but was sacked three times during the final quarter to bring his rush total to 11.
Georgia’s struggles don’t begin and end with its quarterbacks, but Smart said accuracy at quarterback is the No. 1 concern offensively six games into this season.
“I can't say it's to protect the quarterback better — it's accuracy,” Smart said. “In terms of completion percentage [or] hitting open receivers, we always say, 'You got to make your layups.' That's the most disappointing thing about the last couple of games, really. It's just the accuracy.”
Smart said Mathis, redshirt sophomore JT Daniels and freshman Carson Beck will rotate at quarterback during practice if Bennett’s health holds him out of practice. Daniels is no longer wearing a brace on his right knee following an ACL injury suffered in August of 2019.
Regardless of the struggles from Mathis and Bennett, Smart didn’t say whether Daniels — a former five-star recruit and No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the 2018 recruiting class — would see the field Saturday for the first time this season against Missouri.
“It’s one of those deals where he’s getting better and better every day with mobility,” Smart said. “We feel good that he’s able to move around and do some things down there with us. He’s going to get some reps with Stetson out to find out where he is.”
Wide receiver Kearis Jackson has felt Georgia’s inconsistency at quarterback. After breaking out to average 6.3 receptions and 100 receiving yards per game through Georgia’s first three contests this season, Jackson failed to finish with at least four receptions and 50 yards against Alabama, Kentucky and Florida.
What was once a strong connection between Jackson and Bennett has lately been anything but, leading to concern about the two’s on-field chemistry. But Jackson’s seen enough during practice to believe Georgia’s quarterback issues can be resolved.
“The quarterbacks were a little off [Saturday],” Jackson said during Monday’s virtual press conference. “It was just one of those days where we weren’t completing many balls. … It’s just something we have to work on. Has it been a problem all season? No. We do our thing in practice. We just have to translate it over to the game.”
If anything is for certain, it’s that Georgia’s quarterback competition is still a competition, even with the Bulldogs now in Week 8 of this season.
“We’re gonna get [Mathis, Daniels and Beck] ready and the one that does the best job will be ready to play,” Smart said. “[The same applies] if Stetson’s ready to play and he does the best job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.